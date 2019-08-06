This weekend, there were two mass shootings: one in El Paso, Texas, and one in Dayton, Ohio. At least 30 people were killed and scores wounded. The alleged El Paso shooter was captured within minutes of leaving the scene. The shooter in Dayton was killed by police.
It appears the El Paso gunman is a white supremacist and the Dayton shooter is described as a "pretty dark kid," who kept a hit list in high school. The immediate response from the Democrats was a call for more stringent gun control, while Republicans said more people should be armed to prevent future shootings.
Three observations:
First, life has been devalued in America. When 2,000 unborn children are aborted every day in the U.S., is it no wonder troubled people have no respect for life? Life is a gift of God and subject to his control. Mankind is made in the image of God (Genesis 1:26-27) and shedding of innocent blood is absolutely forbidden (Proverbs 6:16-19). When a person takes innocent human life, he violates God’s law and will pay a price before the Creator. That goes for the mass murderer and those who kill babies in the womb. America should start valuing all life, including the unborn.
Second, disarming law-abiding citizens will not stop mass shootings. Criminals don’t obey the law. That is why they are criminals. Putting up a "gun-free" sign in a retail store does nothing but stop honest people from being able to defend themselves in the event of a mass shooting.
Third, guns are not to blame. A gun is a tool. It can be used for good or bad. The blame must be placed on the condition of the hearts of the shooters. Wickedness and hatred is in the heart before it’s in the hand. Both gunmen exhibited behavior that raised red flags to friends and family. Clearly they had mental health issues that should have been addressed. The meagerness of funding to mental health by government contrasted to monies spent on social programs is more to blame than a gun.
The answer to stopping mass murders and abortion in America is not more political debate and activism. It is not more or less gun regulations. It’s not better mental health intervention or better parenting. The real answer lies in praying God will work in the hearts of people. It lies in the regeneration of the heart of individuals. That can only come through the propagation of the Gospel: the simple truth that man is born with a depraved, wicked heart and needs Christ. Blaming the president, Congress, the other political party when someone takes innocent life fails to address the fundamental issue: the heart of man.
Steve Fair is chairman of the 4th district of the Oklahoma Republican Party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.