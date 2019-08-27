There is still talk about immigration in our country today.
As of March, immigrants and their U.S.-born children now number about 89.4 million people, or 28 percent of the overall U.S. population, according to the 2018 Current Population Survey. Pew Research Center projects the immigrant-origin share will rise to about 36 percent by 2065.
Restriction on immigration to the U.S. is not new. In August 1882, Congress passed the Immigration Act of 1882. It is considered to be first general immigration law.
The vast majority of Americans - even those on the far right - have no issue with legal immigrants coming to our country to make a better life for themselves and their families.
Most don't have an issue with those coming from other countries to live and celebrate their cultures, either, as long as those cultures don't go against American law and values.
However, if someone came from a country where the rights of women were limited, they would need to understand women have rights here in the U.S., and they would have to accept those laws, if necessary.
To me, the majority of conservatives have an issue when people come illegally and do not follow the rules as established, or when they come and try to turn the U.S. into the country they just left.
There are many on the left who strongly support making illegal border crossing a civil, rather than a criminal, offense. This cause has been taken up by many Democratic politicians, including front-running candidates for Congress and the presidency. In other words, they want to ignore or basically do away with immigration laws.
Many talk about European nations as being next to utopia, and that we, in the U.S., should be like them. In recent months, I have had personal experiences with the process of immigrating to Europe on a student visa for loved ones, and it has been quite eye-opening.
While the process has gone easier than we expected, it has not been simply turning in a form.
After acceptance into the university, we had to give the government all types of information and pay thousands of dollars in fees, including payment of a year's worth of health coverage.
We also had to pay for each of the family members for biometric resident permit cards, which use facial recognition to track those coming to stay.
So, even the United Kingdom, which is on friendly terms with the U.S., has strict rules for an American citizen to enter the country and strict penalties for those who overstay their visas.
Countries have laws. There is absolutely nothing wrong with a nation having secure borders and laws for those wishing to visit or move to a foreign country. To do so, you have to follow the laws of that nation, and everyone subject to a nation's laws is accountable for actions in relation to them.
The U.S. will continue to struggle with this complex and complicated issue, and our federal government will have to address it.
We, as Americans, are overall a compassionate people, and that is part of what makes us a great nation.
While we want to help those who desire our help, we have to do it in an orderly manner wherein we can lift others up while protecting our own.
It should be the hope of all Americans that good people everywhere will strive for solid, principle-based solutions that properly balance the rule of law with the need for compassion. That is the true America.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
