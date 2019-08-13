On Saturday, Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell (a federal facility) of an apparent suicide. Epstein was a well-connected billionaire who counted Presidents Clinton and Trump as his friends. He was also friends with England’s Prince Andrew.
Epstein was being held on charges of having sex with underage girls and holding women in sexual slavery. His death comes just one month after his arrest and the day after the release of court documents pertaining to the charges. Epstein had attempted suicide just two weeks ago and, as a result, put on suicide watch, but removed from the watch just two days ago. He denied trying to commit suicide, and told friends someone tried to kill him. Immediately after Epstein’s death, conspiracies began to appear on social media. Here are a just a few:
Some believe Bill and Hillary Clinton are behind Epstein’s death. Their theory is the Clintons have the most to lose if Epstein turned on them. It has been documented former President Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet 26 times, sometimes to Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, which was dubbed by locals as Pedophile Island. Clinton has denied he knew Epstein was engaging in pedophilic behavior.
Some believe President Trump is behind Epstein’s death. There is a tape of Epstein and Trump discussing women at a party. One of Epstein’s underage accusers claims she was recruited by him while working at Mar-a-Lago, a resort President Trump owns. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat former senator from Missouri, implied on Twitter that Trump was behind the death, saying, “something stinks to high heaven.” Trump has denied he was close friends with Epstein.
Some believe the Russians are behind Epstein’s death. Joe Scarborough, a former congressman, says Epstein had so much information that would have destroyed rich and powerful people that the Russians had him killed. Others believe the so called "deep state" was behind his death. There are those who believe the Saudis are behind Epstein’s death to protect Jared Kushner. Still others believe Epstein’s death was faked and he paid jailers to allow him to escape.
Jeffrey Epstein clearly knew some dirt on several very powerful people and some may be relieved he is no longer alive, but it is unlikely any of the conspiracy theories are why Epstein dead. Neglect at the jail was clearly involved, but determining criminal intent may be impossible to prove. A thorough investigation into how Epstein could have committed suicide should be conducted. Questions should be asked why he was taken off suicide watch. If someone was behind his death, they should pay the price.
The investigation into the unseemly activities of Epstein and his associates should not end with his death. If Clinton, Trump, the Prince and others were involved in Epstein’s escapades, then the truth should be come out and they should face the consequences. Expect this saga to continue – you haven’t heard the last of Jeffrey Epstein.
Steve Fair is chairman of the 4th district of the Oklahoma Republican Party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.