For as long as they’ll allow me, I will be writing weekly columns for the Tahlequah Daily Press on matters related to government and politics. I intend to remain focused on issues I believe can largely be addressed – or at least productively discussed – through a data-driven, empirical, or otherwise rational approach.
I’m a human being and may, from time to time, deviate from that self-imposed mandate. In most instances, that will almost certainly be unintentional, a product of my own fallibility. In some cases, I may see small deviations as a way to provide emphasis to an important topic or concept. But, in most instances, I plan to put an emphasis on that overarching theme of rationality here in my first submission.
In today’s climate of reflexive reactions to news reports, it will be more important than ever that we, voters and citizens, re-center ourselves and strive to examine our politics, our leaders, and our government more dispassionately than has been the norm in recent years. In terms of governing, more reasoned and methodical approaches have proved highly effective. Elections and campaigns are inherently more emotional affairs and there are additional challenges in making the case for a more logical process of judging candidates. But I will be trying to make the case for a more analytical approach to all things political, despite those obstacles.
It is imperative that we find our way back from where we are now. Our leaders engaging in emotional provocation and manipulation to try to win elections, and alarmingly large numbers of people who, for whatever reason, seem willing to become victims of that practice. Negativity and pessimism, usually manifesting themselves as hatred and fear, are potent political weapons. They provide opportunities for politicians to simultaneously blame others for problems – real or imagined – and gain attention for themselves by proposing supposed solutions. It is a “two-for-one” tactic that our current crop of leaders, regardless of ideology or party, seems addicted to utilizing.
So, it is up to us, voters and citizens, to break that habit for them. We do that by following the obvious, timeless advice of arming ourselves with information. But it must also be recognized that will no longer be sufficient protection against being manipulated by public officials, political parties, or, in the social media era, noise merchants posing as news sources. Regardless of whether you see it coming from the left, the right, both, or neither, the responsibility of putting an end to the current madness lies with you and me, our friends and neighbors – the people with whom we share an office, a classroom, or a pew. We end it by refusing to be buried by an avalanche of emotional appeals. We end it by paying attention to the verifiable facts and finding the discipline to objectively evaluate them, no matter what conclusion that leads us to.
I’m under no illusions that politics and policy could ever be, or should ever be, distilled down to a sterile exercise. In fact, there are proportional and analogous dangers in overcompensating and becoming too detached and clinical. But given the current environment, an infusion of more analytical elements into our political discourse will almost certainly prove advantageous. Though I’m sure there will be exceptions, most topics I address in future submissions will be those that lend themselves more readily to analysis by numbers, statistics, and metrics. That doesn’t preclude the possibility that I will reach conclusions or make statements with which people will disagree, or maybe even take offense to. But I’m looking forward to some conversations that are, at least partly, detached from the tensions that currently infect our contemporary debates.
Jason Nichols is District 2 chairman of the Democratic Party, instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.