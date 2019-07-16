It's time again for the once-a-decade count of the people living within our nation. This next census will be the sixth one that will have my name and information included.
The U.S. Constitution requires that we take a census each decade of America's population. As the government's largest statistical agency, the U.S. Census Bureau provides much-needed information about our people, places and economy. Censuses move forward, regardless of what is happening at home or abroad. The U.S. Census Bureau also conducts surveys collecting volumes of statistics about American homes, families, occupation, race, ethnicity, and scores of other subjects. They show us shifts in cultural interests and events that are defining moments for each generation. The data reflect the growth of the population of the U.S., as well as the changing values and interests of its people.
Amateur and professional genealogists use the census to trace family history and roots, and are able to piece together family lines and stories, such as where a family lived, who was in the household, occupations and more. Businesses use census numbers to determine where to open new stores. Communities use the numbers to determine local needs, such as new roads and schools. Finally, the numbers are used to determine how many representatives each state gets in Congress and how district boundaries are drawn. To me, that is the important one.
The 2020 census is not even officially up and running, but already it has become controversial. The biggest problem is over a question regarding whether the person living here is a U.S. citizen. Wait, what? Finding out if someone living here is a citizen should be part of the census. We ask about gender, race, ethnicity, occupation and more. Why shouldn't we ask if a person is a U.S. citizen? That should be question No. 1.
Before you get all up in arms, put the Trump administration and politics aside and look at the issue on its own merit. It is totally appropriate to ask about citizenship as part of a census count. If we do not know how many citizens are living in this country, why bother having a census? Shouldn't we know how many people are living here, how many are citizens, how many are non-citizens, their races and ethnicities, what the household income is, and all of the other questions that get asked?
The reason for the recent commotion is strictly political. Census answers are supposed to be kept confidential for 72 years. Specific information gathered from the 1950 census will not be released until 2022. Until such time, only general numbers and information will be shared to figure mostly numerical answers needed, such as economic development information, community information, and - oh, yeah - congressional seats for a given area. That's the real reason for the political upheaval, and that reason is wrong.
To be fair, congressional seats should only be based on the number of actual citizens - those who were born here or who came here and gained citizenship through the legal process. Non-citizens should not be represented in Congress. Those who know me personally realize I support people from other countries coming here, either for school, a better life, work, or religious liberty. But do it legally. Don't sneak and don't hide out in the shadows. Follow the law.
If the Trump administration wants the question to find people here illegally and remove them, that is wrong, and it should not be allowed to happen. There are other laws in place to take care of that. A question to find out how many citizens we have in this country versus the number of non-citizens should not be an issue for anyone.
Randy Gibson is former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
