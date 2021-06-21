The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act survived a third U.S. Supreme Court challenge last week. Although the decision reached by the court was one that involved the standing of the plaintiffs, as opposed to a constitutional determination, it was a result that advocates and supporters of the 2010 law expected.
They were provided with additional confidence that the law will see fewer challenges and be less likely to be struck down, should any future lawsuits still make their way to the Supreme Court by the 7-2 vote of the justices. Previous decisions upholding various parts of the law were 5-4 majorities.
If the name “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act” does not seem familiar, you are not alone. Most people know the law by other names. It is often referred to as the “Affordable Care Act,” or the acronym “ACA” is used instead of the legislation’s complete official name. In the past, the law was referred to as “Obamacare” more frequently than seems to be the case now. Still, that name is still commonly used, if for no other reason than some of the people using believe it to be a term of derision. This, even though the former president has embraced the label.
Even beyond confusion over the name of the law, there are still many people who are not fully aware of the positive impact it has had. It is not a perfect law. It undoubtedly had, like all laws, some unintended consequences that created some absurd results. But, overall, the law has resulted in more people being provided medical care, and at a lower cost than would otherwise be the case had the law not been passed. Some people are receiving care when they would not have been able to do so at all.
When Oklahoma voters were considering expanding Medicaid under the ACA’s provisions, many people based their opposition on the confusion about the name, not realizing that SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s version of Medicaid. Some recipients of SoonerCare benefits opposed Medicaid expansion because they did not realize they are the same thing and were oblivious to the irony. During the election cycle in which expansion was on the ballot, the story of a Kentucky man who praised that commonwealth’s implementation of Medicaid, without realizing it was government-funded health care insurance, was widely shared on the internet.
Many people will bemoan the Supreme Court’s decision in Texas v. California simply because they do not understand the connection between the ACA and Medicaid. Enormous effort has been put into convincing people that “Obamacare” is socialist, was put in place by a president they have been conditioned to despise, or both. Even beneficiaries of the law’s provisions, and its enhancements to Medicaid, will be frustrated that the court did not strike the law down.
They are not likely to be aware that this was the third attempt to judicially do so or that it has survived dozens of legislative attempts at repeal. Even the legislative trickery that was part of the disastrous 2017 tax law that resulted in the recension of the individual mandate failed to achieve the functional equivalent of full repeal. The law has proved durable and increasingly popular despite those attempts, and many other administrative efforts, at sabotage.
Recognition by ambitious attorneys general that there may remain some small political benefit to them, increasingly frivolous legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act, may still be forthcoming. The good news is that those challenges appear to be having less chance of success with every attempt, even with an artificially conservative U.S. Supreme Court.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
