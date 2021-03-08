For the first time in my lifetime, income inequality actually declined with Donald Trump as president, according to a September 2020 Reuters article (although wealth inequality was largely unchanged).
That is, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and large parts of society were terrified by news and reports. That is, until small businesses began to go under, while large ones prospered and began to make record profits. And until crippling lockdowns and restrictions were placed on society last year, crushing the economies of several large states.
Now, income inequality is rising at a faster rate than we have seen in decades. The rich, who own the big businesses that are prospering, are making tons of money from the lockdown and the closure of small businesses. The middle class, which owns and runs the smaller businesses, is being crushed, bankrupted and ruined by the lockdowns that are benefiting the rich. The lower class, which works in the restaurants and gyms and bars and all other manner of labor, are out of work and cannot feed their children.
At the same time, the very big businesses that are making tons of money are trying to use this crisis to replace American workers for foreign workers. They are screaming and demanding increases on all forms of visa, but especially those for foreign workers who will work for so much less than will American ones.
They are demanding that we stop defending our borders so undocumented immigrants can stream into the country. They are demanding that we naturalize the estimated 40 million already in the country. Why would people who love their country and the people who live here demand these things? Maybe they don't actually love us as much as we do them.
Does anyone really believe things are going to get better now? The Cabinet and administration are being packed with Wall-Street "former" executives and Obama appointees, and they do not seem to be interested in helping those who live by their policies. I do not believe the shutdowns are based on science or the betterment of the population. I believe, instead, that they are designed to crush small business and send as many people onto welfare as possible.
There are those who want us dependent on the government for everything, so they will have the right to tell us what to do, how to live and what to think and say. Wait! Isn't that already happening?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
