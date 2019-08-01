Next Tuesday is the three-month anniversary for the current Tahlequah City Council. The regular monthly council meeting for August will be held on Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Some meetings have a short agenda; others are a bit more involved. The agenda for next Monday has a little bit for everyone. I want to remind the community that the public is always invited to attend a council meeting and comments are welcome.
While there are 25 items on the agenda, the list includes a possible update to the airport policy manual, the possibility of changing the city’s bank, and the possibility of the rehire of Scott Media for city video services. There will be a presentation on the final version of the Comprehensive Plan and discussion about the adoption of that plan. And we’ll be selecting a firm for audit compilation services.
The advent of medical marijuana grow facilities made us recently look more closely at city zoning. We have realized that some modifications – not just related to marijuana – are needed. The process to change zoning requires publication and discussion. This agenda has the first discussion of Ordinance No. 1290-2019 included. We’ll also be discussing a short-term moratorium on approval of permits and-or licenses while the revisions are made.
City Administrator Ed Carr has provided his budget proposal, detailing the steps he recommends taking to address the current financial shortfall. The list of suggested actions includes ways to generate more revenue, to reduce expenses, and to share expenses with other entities. It does not include significant modifications to personnel.
Finance Director Danya Curtis has also provided a list of her recommended budget modifications. Each of these will require the council to consider the individual recommendations and determine their support.
Almost every council meeting recently has enjoyed the participation of Tahlequah residents. We are very fortunate that people in Tahlequah are interested and willing to be involved. If any of these topics is a concern or yours, I hope you will join our discussion. And remember that a video of each council meeting is also available after the fact, if you aren’t able to attend.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.