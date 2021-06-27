Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.