Stock market indexes around the world are powerful indicators for global and country-specific economies. And there are thousands of indexes that make up the U.S. equity market. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite are the big three that receive the most attention from investors and the media.
China's recent devaluation of its currency, coupled with President Trump's announcement of tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese consumer imports, captured the attention of many, as all but 2 percent of the stocks in the S&P fell. The question is, can Trump run and win in 2020 on an economy that may be headed toward a recession?
It is obvious that Wall Street does see the risk of recession rising in the U.S., and within the past two weeks, economists at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America have all raised concerns about Trump's trade war with China. It seems as if the trade war is beginning to take some air out of the economic growth since Trump signed the overhaul of the U.S. tax code in December 2017. People do vote their pocketbooks, and a sound economy is tantamount to an incumbent president's re-election chances.
Historically, the party in power does not always prevail in midterms, despite any upward trend in the economy. In 1994, the Democrats lost their ground to the GOP in what was the biggest seat gain the Republicans had accomplished since 1946. The GOP's "Contract With America" was a raging success in terms of uniting the GOP against the fallout from the Clinton administration's health care reform proposal. This "Republican Revolution" even resulted in the GOP's winning a majority in the House of Representatives for the first time since 1952.
Trump seems to be weak on economic strategy, and even wealthy GOP contributors like the Koch brothers have had long-term plans of anywhere between two to 10 years. Trump has said that "trade wars are good, and easy to win," yet what about the financial stocks in the S&P 500 recently? There is a concern about lending and bank profits, and this is directly related to "riding out the storm" of Trump's trade war that consists of threats, as well as delays of tariffs. I am sure any microchip company CEO would tell you about their dependency on raw minerals found in China, and Micron sank 2.9 percent on Aug. 1, when Trump announced he would extend tariffs to products including laptops and mobile phones. That was more than triple the S&P 500's loss.
It seems a little disconcerting when the president and the Federal Reserve chairman do not seem to be on the same page. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has cited concerns about weak global growth and trade tensions that are impacting the U.S. economy. The recent delayed round of tariffs, when implemented, will be paid for by U.S. importers, and the subsequent price increases will fall on the shoulders of U.S. businesses and consumers.
The U.S. deficit is not growing any smaller, even with an unemployment rate that has fallen to a 50-year low. It is clear that even with a robust economy, there is not enough revenue flowing into our government's coffers to avoid a rising national deficit. The annual deficits are projected to exceed $1 trillion, and increased borrowing could ultimately result in higher interest rates. In the final analysis, however, economic indicators in the headlines do not always tell the complete story – nor does the White House, for that matter. There are sectors of the country where unemployment may be low, yet many Americans are toiling for low wages, and are struggling to pay for health care.
In July 2018, Trump had announced "an economic turnaround of historic proportions." Trump's recent optimism on the economic front may not resonate well with many voters on Super Tuesday in 2020.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
