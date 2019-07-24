Fake news imitates objective facts. Time Magazine featured Stanford research explaining why fake news flourishes: Our hard-wired brains rely on familiarity and repetition so every decision does not have to be made afresh each day. Our habits are shorthand for learning. It is confirmation bias.
Past experiences determine what we believe. We don’t wake up every day and ponder things we have already decided: Do I love my spouse? Is there a God? Do I trust the government? Should I live in a 500-year flood plain? Is the Earth turning as usual? We assume reality is constant until we’re jolted into questioning our worldview.
For some, Donald Trump's winning the electoral college votes to lead America was one of those reality-challenging, core-shaking moments. (Standford should come up with systems measures for when we override confirmation bias.) Reasonable folks may differ on whether they think "bots" torqued the election. But it is uncontroverted that "brand representatives" on social media echoed millions of foreign influences in that election. Even today, chances are that you have some Facebook friends who are dormant bots instead of real people. Look for puppies, hearts, roses, sports cars, champagne and cleavage if you ever decide to take stock of that situation. To influencers, we’re just data assets.
Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts, said Tulsa-born Daniel Patrick Moynihan. How do you know what information to trust? We can outsource the job of knowing, by selecting news outlets that give a range of views. Or we can choose echo-chamber sources that match our views. We can intuit the veracity of its content based on the design of a website. We can rely on sources in our own community or in our community of interest, to find the truth and filter out mischaracterizations. We can research our own facts. We can judge by the opinions of those we trust. Or we can close our minds to evolving changes and believe nothing. We can become immobilized by fear of getting it wrong, and default the job to other voters.
It all matters, because voters formulate their views about how to shape policy, based on their perceptions of reality and upon facts as known. Currently, lawmakers don’t have any great ideas about preventing a recurrence of election interference by foreign nationals. If Congress filtered content for us, we’d be concerned by that because the U.S. Constitution's Bill of Rights guarantees free speech, regardless of truthiness. While the Constitution doesn’t specify free speech rights to noncitizens in Macedonia, the right to receive free speech from outside the U.S. is one of the perks of being a U.S. citizen with a First Amendment constitutional right.
On Sirius XM Philosophy Talk this week, panelists pondered whether we’re at the crossroads of a shift from postmodernism to post-truthism. A generation ago, philosophy took a hard left into absurdism and existentialism, spawned by questioning reality and meaning in light of war, cold war and the space race. Now today coincides global connectivity (also known as foreign election interference), coupled with a president who is imprecise and iterative.
The American guarantee of free speech was a reaction against historical suppression of ideas. That’s good stuff. We don’t want to give that up, even if not everyone has the time, energy or savvy to analyze legitimacy. There’s a ratchet effect that we can’t dial back. We’ll just get used to it. We needn’t long for postmodernism when many truths were in fact truths. The moral compass is spinning on its hub, but that’s OK if we can acknowledge the difference and learn the new normal.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller
