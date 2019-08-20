This past week, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer again pulled out the same playbook and called for universal background checks on firearm purchases.
It sounds great, doesn't it? Who wouldn't think someone should pass a background check before purchasing a firearm? Besides, with all of the crime occurring, we have to do something, right? Well, we did do something decades ago. Only, a large majority of the laws that were put in place then are not being enforced still today. Instead, more laws are being introduced, and if the pattern holds, they will not be enforced, either.
There are a couple of important facts each American needs to take a step back and consider. First, the new laws being proposed are not going to work if only those who obey the laws follow them. Second, law enforcement will need to enforce the laws now in place. As to the latter, oftentimes on a national scale, the laws in place now are not enforced. With that pattern established, what makes anyone think news ones would be enforced?
As a gun owner and one who stands firm on the Second Amendment, it's not the idea of a background check that bothers me. We have that already.
What bothers me is the fact that this is shaping up to be just another feel-good law that will not make a difference in stopping criminals.
Consider some facts from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Background checks don't necessarily stop criminals from getting firearms. Federal studies have repeatedly found that people imprisoned for firearm crimes get their firearms mostly through theft, the black market, or through a "straw man" purchase, where someone buys a firearm for someone who is not eligible for one.
Here's another fact for you to consider: In 1998, Congress implemented the National Instant Check System (known as NICS), which required background checks for all firearms sold by dealers. Guess who opposed the NICS provision? It wasn't the NRA.
It was gun control politicians and proponents. Surprised? It's true. In the 1980s, the Brady Campaign, which was then known as Handgun Control Inc. (HCI), strongly opposed the NICS provision and instead wanted the total banishment of all handguns.
Gun control proponents will often say, "We need to do something!" Here is a list of just a few of the "somethings" on the federal level that are in place now:
• Federal law prohibits transferring a firearm to anyone known or believed to be prohibited from possessing firearms (18 USC992(d)).
• Federal law prohibits a non-licensee from acquiring a handgun outside his state of residence and prohibits a non-licensee from acquiring a rifle or shotgun from a non-licensee outside his state of residence (18 USC 992(a)(3)).
• Federal law prohibits anyone from transferring a handgun to a non-licensee who resides in another state (with rare exceptions), and prohibits a non-licensee from transferring any firearm to a non-licensee who resides in another state (18 USC 922(a)(5)).
• Federal law prohibits the acquisition of a firearm on behalf of a person who is prohibited from possessing firearms (18 USC 922(h) and 922(a)(6)).
• Federal law prohibits anyone from providing a handgun to a juvenile (person under age 18), and prohibits juveniles from possessing handguns, with limited exceptions (18 USC 922(x)).
• Federal law also prohibits dealers from selling rifles or shotguns to persons under age 18 (18 USC 922(b)(1)).
There are thousands of more laws on the books, and many are not being enforced. We could try enforcing the laws we have now, but instead those opposed to firearm ownership want even more laws. Why? Because we have to do something, right?
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
