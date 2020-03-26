Ironic, isn’t it? Tahlequah is a community of doers. Our cultural response to any problem or need is to “do something.” And now, as our family and friends are under attack from an invisible threat you want us to literally do nothing? Stay home, lay low, let it pass?
Talk about a challenge to our character and creativity! Yes, on surface it’s very important that you stay home as much as possible. Shelter in place and staying apart from others is what will get us back to near normal fastest.
Does that mean sit back and do nothing? Definitely not! There are many ways you can help, something for every skill level. This is where the need for creativity kicks in. This is a critical time and different solutions are needed. I am so proud of the way our community is stepping up to the challenge so far.
For instance, we know there aren’t enough masks in our community to protect our health care providers and our family and friends through the next few weeks. Some of the “dare you to stop me” people came back with a true Rosie the Riveter response. The call went out, patterns were shared online, and those who can sew are hard at work, turning those scraps of material we’ve been saving for a quilt someday, into masks. Are they as effective as the commercially produced medical quality masks? No. But 70-percent protection is a whole lot better than no protection at all.
One of the first things our health professionals requested during our crisis task force meetings is a community blood drive. Supplies are low and blood drives across the country have been cancelled. Even in this pandemic, the need for blood goes on. We’re working to get that scheduled. The Red Cross and OBI have new procedures in place to allow for blood collection. Individuals responding are given a scheduled time and more space is required, but you can help if you aren’t in self-quarantine.
Know someone with experience in the health industry – even if they’ve been retired for a while? Our hospitals need workers. If you have experience, you may have the ability to answer the hotlines. If so, call the Human Resources office for either hospital. On an economic level, our businesses have been dealt a staggering blow. Many stores are considered “non-essential” and are closed. Call or message your local independently owned businesses and ask to purchase a gift certificate or anything else you need. The business owners will help in any way they can. The local stores may not all have a website, but they do have Facebook pages.
Take care of your neighbors by thinking twice before you buy six cans of soup when you only need two. Tahlequah’s own Jeff Reasor assures us there is enough food to feed the nation several times over within distribution warehouses. There isn’t a shortage of food. The problem is that out of fear and a desire to “do something,” we’re all buying faster than the trucks can deliver. Your “do something” challenge is to rise above the fear and only shop when you must and buy what you need. It’s a challenge to your strength of character and determination to act against the panic.
Research the project or change action you want to take when this mess is over. Always wanted to open a business? Have a life path change in mind, like a new or different degree? Recognize a need within the community that should be addressed? Life interruptions tend to remind us our goals and achievements require risk-taking. Use the current risk to launch yourself and your family into your new future. Financial resources are going to be available with the federal recovery actions. Be ready to use them.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.