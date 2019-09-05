Have you ever given any thought to what businesses ought to be where in Tahlequah? Or have you ever looked at an existing business and thought it might be better placed elsewhere?
The whole question of zoning gets to be a bit touchy sometimes. The new Comprehensive Plan for the city speaks to the need for zoning change. Last month, we realized we need to add medical marijuana facilities to our code. While recommending those changes, our Code Enforcement crew asked that a few other concerns be addressed as well.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, there will be a public hearing on these proposed changes to Tahlequah’s zoning ordinances. The changes would affect where medical marijuana businesses, Airbnb and other bed-and-breakfast type businesses, and auto repair type businesses can locate within Tahlequah.
There are three major zoning types on our books. These are residential, commercial and industrial. Each of these are subdivided into three levels. For instance, R1 (residential 1) includes single-family housing units. R2 includes duplexes or other two-family units. And R3 includes apartments and multiple family units. C1 (commercial 1) is intended for neighborhood commercial businesses, C2 for larger commercial businesses that are contained within an enclosed space, and C3 for large commercial businesses that have significant outdoor merchandise displays.
There is a map of the community that designates how various areas of the city are zoned. When our zoned areas are not consistent with our growth patterns, we get more and more individuals and businesses asking for special consideration or variances for their circumstances. We have a lot of work to do to meet the goals of the Comprehensive Plan. This first step begins the process by amending definitions and uses permitted within our existing zoning ordinance. Ultimately, we will want to address zoning designations within our map.
Zoning controls where apartment complexes are located. It designates where manufacturing facilities can be established. It either creates a sharp line between our neighborhoods and our commercial districts, or it allows the line to blur for the convenience of our residents.
The proposed changes to our definitions and permitted uses have been posted to the city’s website so they can be read and considered prior to Wednesday. If you have an interest in what businesses develop where in Tahlequah, this would be a meeting you might want to attend. The Council wants to hear your thoughts and concerns.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.