I've come to the conclusion that my husband and I will never be able to see the Rolling Stones. Fate seems to have decreed it.
Years ago - maybe 1997? - the Stones were in Oklahoma, but we couldn't go then. I can't remember what was going on at the time; maybe I had to work, or had something else previously planned. Whatever the case, a few of our friends did manage to take in the concert, and they had a blast. My sister, who lives in Florida, has seen them three times, and always had tickets fairly close to the stage. Her husband knows how to score cheap concert tickets at the last minute. I don't know how he does this, but I suspect it has something to do with his being a finance major - or maybe being a salesman.
Most people are aware my family has attended the New Orleans Jazz Festival almost every year since 2011. Our first time was actually 1998, when our son was small, and we didn't take him that time. He's accompanied us almost every year since then, and he loves it. You just can't beat the mixture of great Creole and Cajun food, the array of music emanating from a dozen stages, and the whole atmosphere of that slightly ragged but beautiful city. For several years now, fans on the NOLAJF website blog have been speculating on when the Stones would play this outdoor venue, which typically runs the last weekend in April and the first weekend in May. We knew the organizers wanted the Stones, because they're considered the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world - or certainly, the one with the longest duration in terms of both performing and popularity. And with their bluesy roots, the Stones would fit right in with the Big Easy atmosphere.
This year, it happened: The Stones were set to perform May 2, on the second weekend. Tickets are $75 per day, but on the day the Stones were to take the stage, they were $180. Steep for some JF regulars, yes, but not when the Stones were the headliner. The expectations were so high that organizers were closing down the other stages, reasoning that if the Stones were at the Acura Stage, no one would be at the other fairground venues except crickets and maybe flies, buzzing the trash from earlier performances.
Tickets were to be limited that day in number, and each Ticketmaster buyer could only score four, so everyone had to queue up to buy them. Cell phone apps were at the ready, folks were sitting at their desktop computers, waiting for the sale to begin. I was shocked when my screen showed me I was the second in line. Those in my family who were relying on phone apps never made it through, but my niece and I did - and we got enough tickets for the group. Meanwhile, a couple of our friends went another route and got a couple, too. Flights and hotels were booked, restaurants chosen, and discussion revolved around when we'd hit Frenchman Street.
And then, just weeks before we were to embark on our trip, something happened to Mick Jagger. Some kind of health issue, like he needed a heart valve replacement. Well, what could we expect from a man of 75 who is known for his decades of manic onstage dancing and showboating? It was bound to happen, right? So the Stones had to cancel, and everyone was - as someone of my generation would put it, "bummed out." Ticketmaster refunded our money, and we were allowed to buy cheaper tickets for that day, with the promise that someone good would replace them. But who could beat the Stones? A day or so later, we found out: Fleetwood Mac. Well, not the Stones, and we'd seen them twice: First in 2017 in during the Classic East concert in New York City, with Lindsey Buckingham, and then last year in Tulsa, without him. My son and niece were excited, because they'd never seen that band. A day or two later, our hopes were again dashed; Stevie Nicks, though about a decade younger than Jagger, had her own "health issue" to deal with. Festers were really frustrated now, but it was the 50th anniversary of Jazz Fest, and someone else would come along - although a few classic bands were already slated for the first weekend.
With much fanfare, the festival organizers announced shortly thereafter, the headliner for the weekend - the band we were all supposed to look forward to with glee. It was Widespread Panic. Now I don't want to offend any Panic fans, but the first thing we all though was, "Who the heck is THAT?" I asked around and finally found someone who knew a little about them: Joe Mack. With a slightly curled lip, he informed me it was a "jam band" like the Grateful Dead. I wasn't sure what that meant, either, aren't ALL bands "jam bands"? To say we were disappointed would be an understatement, but the group of us soldiered on, anyway - because no matter what the occasion, New Orleans is always a great time.
Then, last month, we got the word: The Stones had rescheduled, and for the first time in 25 years, would play New Orleans July 14, this time at a stadium. That seemed ideal: No sweltering heat to worry about, and no rain to cancel or at least dampen the show. It's true that the tickets were $300 apiece, but at least they came with swag. And since it was kind of a late notice, the airfare was high, and hotel deals, while better than during Jazz Fest, weren't that cheap. But after all, it was the Stones - and those guys aren't getting any younger. So we bit the bullet, cut out every other expense in our lives, and went for it. What could go wrong now?
Enter Tropical Storm Barry.
The irony wasn't lost on a couple of my close friends who avidly dislike President Obama. Joked one: "As if the Unaffordable Health Care Act wasn't bad enough!" But by whatever name the National Hurricane Center chose to dub the storm - Barry, Donnie, Slick Willie or Crooked Hillary - I wasn't amused. We waited as long as we could, knowing our fees would be waived at the hotel, and we could rebook our flights within a year, and if the concert were cancelled, we'd get our money back. As of this writing, the concert is on - but they moved it back a day, which made it impractical. So I went through the hassle of calling all entities to sadly get our refunds.
Our friends who were going with us rebooked their tickets for Aug. 10 in Denver, and wanted us to follow suit, but my husband was tired of jacking with Jagger & Co. Besides, we already have Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets for that same night in Oklahoma City. Yes, I know - but we have an odd feeling that we'd go through the trouble to buy and book, and then something else would happen. Maybe a snowstorm in August, or another weird baggage screwup at the airport. Just too much stress. Fate seems to have had a hand in it, and decided it just isn't to be.
There may be other opportunities. The Stones haven't indicated they're retiring anytime soon. And everyone knows Keith Richards has made a pact with the devil or taken some miracle drug that may keep him living long after everyone else has left the planet. But for now, it'll be a weekend of a couple of cocktails, maybe a steak, and hope for the future. As they say, you can't always get what you want.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.