One day, Karl Marx was messing around with nothing to do, so he invented capitalism. Not a lot of people know that.
Unfortunately, he didn't see much to it, so he tossed it aside and went on to invent communism. He thought it would be a better idea to get everybody working together instead of fighting one another to get a bigger piece of the pie. It seemed reasonable, but Karl bet on the wrong horse, and it was sent to the glue factory.
Adam Smith's followers came along and thought "capitalism" would be a good name for the system they were working on, so the Adam Smith people adopted the term and went on to make capitalism the most powerful economic model in the world. It is a shame tat Marx and Smith couldn't get together to work out a mutually complimentary economic model. The fact that they didn't has resulted in one of the world's biggest headache for the past 100 years.
As for whether capitalism works or not, let's take a look and see what we can come up with. If we begin with the understanding that there are only two main economic models to choose from, we shouldn't have a very hard time making up our minds. One major economic model teaches that all economic decisions should be made by individual households and privately owned businesses. The other major economic model teaches that the government should have control of the economy. If you put each of these models at opposite ends of a straight line, all the other models, such as mercantilism, will fit somewhere in between.
Whoever is advantaged by one end of the line hates the people on the other end of the line, and vice versa, because they can't both have their own way at the same time, so conflict and struggle are built into the situation. The problem has always been more or less resolved by each side dragging the other, kicking and screaming, in its direction, but he who is convinced against his will is of the same opinion still, so force can never be a satisfactory solution.
On the other hand, it seems to me the sensible remedy would be for us to examine both models and decide what the best features of each side are, find a way to combine all the good points, eliminate the bad points, and come up with a model that more or less satisfies everybody. Unfortunately, the only thing our elite seem to understand is total victory seized by raw power and utter defeat of the opposition. That is why we have so many wars instead of working toward diplomatic mutual advantage.
As I have often said, all societies are governed by the golden rule. The golden rule is that he who has the gold makes the rules. Considering the absolute mess elites have made of the world economy today, I often think they should be deposed to prevent them from breeding. They are obviously too socially brainless to occupy such a privileged station in society. Promoting more competent opinion leaders would certainly be to everyone's advantage. When the elite can only think "Me, me, me and the money I make," they lose their value to society.
As for whether capitalism works or not, what choice do we have? Under the circumstances, our best bet will be to encourage our government to tweak the system here and there and hope for the best. I'm laughing to keep from crying.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
