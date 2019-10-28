Yes, there absolutely is a crisis along our southern border! My sources tell me that in one eight-month period this year, over 685,000 people came seeking asylum. Mostly from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, these people are fleeing violence and poverty and seeking a better life for themselves and their families. And some are part of the violence they are fleeing.
Many years ago, most of the migrants were Mexican farm workers who were allowed to pass rather freely from one country to the other because it was somewhat beneficial to both countries. We needed farm workers, and they needed money. In the 1960s, though, drugs started being a major problem, and there has been civilian war ever since. In the past several years, the crime and violence have increased to intolerable levels, and lacking acceptable solutions, we have been grasping at every crazy idea that comes along to get relief.
For almost 40 years, I lived in Southern California and was active in politics, so I am familiar with the enormous problems our southern border represents. I studied the matter until I was sick of it, and prepared a brief study of the issues for our congressman at the time. When all was said and done, I strongly opposed building a wall between the two countries because it couldn't solve the problems, and the cost to close the border would have been prohibitive.
Building the wall between the U.S. and Mexico is like putting a bandage on a cancer. I suggested the only way we will ever cure the problems to the benefit of Central, South, and North America alike is if we stop wasting money on crazy solutions; stop the preposterous excessive concern over civil rights for murderous criminals; stop thinking of the other countries in this hemisphere as foreign countries; and start showing some positive leadership in rooting out the international crime and drug syndicates and petty dictators. Instead of exploiting the resources of those countries, we should concentrate on helping them earn their own prosperity to cure the unnecessary poverty that drives them into the U.S.
Oh, sure, we have poured money, effort, and resources into those countries, but the trademark of our policies has been endless stupidity. We are world famous for our charity, bribery, and oversight, but I can think of very few instances where we have given the countries to our south the leadership and support they need to develop successful cultures with stable governments able to promote the best interests of both their own people and ours. We have wasted trillions of dollars propping up some of the most corrupt dictators in the history of the world and encouraged endless exploitation while pretending it is the proper thing to do. Sad to say, this says nothing about the actual crimes in which we ourselves have been involved. No one who knows history even tries to deny these facts.
You might say we have created these problems for ourselves, and it is up to us to correct our past mistakes. We have tried for 200 years to wash our hands of the whole mess south of us, and it obviously hasn't worked. If we seriously want foreign citizens to stay at home and stop sending drug lords up to complicate our lives, we have to intervene in the things that are causing the problems.
Did I hear someone say that would be illegal? How legal has our meddling in the Middle East been?
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
