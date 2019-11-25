Gather around, boys and girls, and I'll tell you a story. It is a strange tale with plot twists and turns, and ends with a moral. Some time ago on a continent far, far away, there were many kingdoms that were prosperous and mighty, but for thousands of years, they fought war after war with one another at the least provocation.
We may as well start at the beginning. World War II ended in 1945, and while the world was sick of war, some Frenchman persuaded his fellow Europeans that the way to prevent another war was to gradually unite their various nations into one political body. If the U.S. could do it, why not Europe? Everybody said, "Hey, that's a good idea; let's do it!"
They started out small in 1952 with Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and West Germany signing a treaty establishing what they called the European Coal and Steel Community. This created a single common market, which abolished all trade barriers pertaining to the production and trading of iron ore, coal, and steel. It also allowed workers in those industries to work and live anywhere they wanted to in those six countries.
The deal worked out so well that in 1957, they signed the Treaty of Rome, which established the European Atomic Energy Community. This allowed the six nations to develop nuclear energy for the production of electricity and other peaceful purposes. In 1958, they shared judicial and legislative bodies, and by 1967, they also shared executive agencies and merged into what became known as the European Community.
Things worked so well that the next year, they eliminated all tariffs among themselves and established a common tariff on goods from other nations. This, of course, quickly raised their standard of living, which encouraged them to try to stabilize the exchange rates of their currencies. This, in turn, led to the establishment of the European Monetary System ,which required that the value of their currencies not move above or below set limits in relation to the others.
Wow! It was all working so well that, before you knew it, Denmark, Ireland, and the United Kingdom joined the group. Greece joined in 1982. Portugal and Spain signed on in 1986, and by 1989, even former communist countries were admitted by special agreement. Earlier, in 1987, the European Community ratified the Single European Act, which ended obstacles to the movement of goods, services, workers, and capital throughout Europe. In 1992, they all signed the Maastricht Treaty, which established what we know today as the European Union; founded the European Central Bank; and adopted a common currency, the euro.
Then, out of a clear blue sky, a group of Middle Eastern fanatics decided to attack the World Trade Center in New York, and the U.S. went to war. The conflict soon had refugees fleeing for their lives and sent a multitude of people from alien cultures sweeping across Europe. Acts of terrorism sprang up everywhere, and it didn't take the U.K. long to get its fill of generosity, so they voted to leave the European Union (Brexit) to protect their borders and preserve their culture. That is where they are today – in the process of leaving.
So far, only the U.K. has voted to leave the EU, but now other countries are considering the possibility.
The moral is, when things are going smoothly, don't push your luck, because if things can go wrong, they will.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.