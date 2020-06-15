I probably don't know as much about this topic as I do about many of the things Fred Gibson and I have presented for your examination. However, I have worked in private business on more than one occasion, in addition to my years in the military and in education. I have never run a business or had to meet a payroll, although I did work as a private consultant long enough to know I didn't like that.
I do think that as far as business or any other endeavor is concerned, corruption is often in the eye of the beholder, and what seems to be a perfectly legitimate interaction and normal operating procedure to one person, can be the rankest corruption and dishonesty to another. I was often horrified while living in South Korea when my wife or one of her kin expected the rules to be ignored and demanded to be treated like royalty because of who they were, and she was mystified as to why she had to stand in lines in this country, thinking it the worst kind of stupidity.
But don't get the idea I think anything goes in business, either. There is a current business practice of using the visa system to bring in workers from overseas to fill jobs that Americans fill, then forcing those Americans to train the foreigners to fill they job before being fired. This practice is abominable and criminal. But I blame the Congress that enables this to happen by refusing to close loopholes in the visa system every bit as much as the businesses that use the visa system to benefit their bottom line.
Even worse is the plight of those college graduates who are facing this disaster just as they finish, and have tens of thousands of dollars in debt to repay. There was a time in American history when American businesses were American first and businesses second. There was a time in American history when the workers were loyal to their companies and the workers unions were loyal to America. There was a time in American history when it wasn't expedient and encouraged by the government for businesses to move their operations to other countries because they can hire cheaper labor there.
And there have been times in American history when the government had to take a hand in American businesses and break them up so they didn't represent monopolies. That may be what we are facing today. Facebook, Twitter and other such "social-networking" platforms, along with Google and a few other networks, now control about 99 percent of the information available at any given time.
And as was clearly stated by Dr. Franklin on the "Babylon 5" movie: "He who controls the flow of information, controls the world." These tech giants now control the flow of information, and are using a unique exemption from liability laws, which calls them "public utilities," to avoid being sued for their actions and statements. However, this exemption may soon be going away, and some of the businesses that have been misbehaving could soon be brought to heel. But there are many more that need to be reminded who they are and where they come from. And, that ain't China.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.