Donald Trump is not a conservative. Donald Trump is not a liberal. Donald Trump is not a globalist or an isolationist. And Donald Trump is not a Libertarian.
In fact, Donald Trump is what is known as a pragmatist, which means he looks at each idea and policy, keeps those that work, and discards those that don't. He doesn't care whose toes he steps on in the process - which, of course, puts him at odds with just about everyone but the voting public, who are also basically pragmatic, and that especially applies to conservatives and some Republicans. And that should tell anyone who cares who the Republican candidate for president will be: a person who does what he says and says what he does, a rarity in the political world of today.
On the Democratic side of the election for president, this is a flock of people who don't have an inch worth of difference in their proclaimed policies. Whether they call themselves liberal or socialist or moderate, what they all have in common is a Democratic base that is increasingly radical. That means no matter what the candidates actually believe, they must move hard left if they want to garner the Democratic nomination for president. But unlike nearly all of the elections in my lifetime, the Democratic nomination requires the nominee to take positions that are so radical that the bulk of American voters are left with no choice but to re-elect someone they dislike and disagree with at best, and might even hate.
This is not the first time a candidate for president was so far out of the mainstream of America that he or she became unelectable, and in fact, it happens more often than not. Some recent examples on the right were John McCain and Mitt Romney, who couldn't even get a majority of Republicans to vote for them. On the left, good examples are Edmund Muskie and Herbert Humphrey, who had the same problem. What happened in all of those elections was they were forced to take political positions to please their bases, but which made it impossible for a vast majority of Americans to vote for them.
In fact, the members of the current Democratic field of candidates for president are so weak and completely out of touch with the mainstream of American political belief that new candidates are still jumping in as fast as others are dropping out. And unlike the large crop of Republican moderates that ran in 2016, those on the Democratic side this time around have few, if any, actual qualifications for the job, and have managed to already alienate a majority of the voting public with their far-left declarations.
Again, from my perspective, unless something drastic happens between now and the election in 2020, Donald Trump will be overwhelmingly re-elected as president, and both houses of Congress will go red.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force
