Defining capitalism and socialism are both fairly easy if you are able to get past all of the nonsense and down to the basics.
Capitalism is a system under which people are rewarded for their efforts in direct proportion to their personal preparation and the amount of work they do. Under a capitalist system, what you earn is yours to save or spend as you see fit, own property, and have individual rights, not dependent on the wishes or opinions of others to decide for you. In a capitalist society, the rights of the individual are more important than the rights of the state, and always trump the rights of the state in all disputes. Finally, in a capitalist society, there are people who range all up and down the wealth and income scale, but with very small groups at the top and bottom, and an enormous middle class.
Socialism is a system under which everything belongs to the government, is controlled by the government, and everything produced belongs to the government because, in such a society, only the government has the right to decide how much of what you make you get to keep, if anything. In a socialist-run society, the government decides what work you will do, what you will earn and what you can and cannot buy with whatever money they allow you to have. You have no individual rights, not even the right to decide whom you will marry, how many children you are allowed to have, and all other decisions of any consequence.
In a socialist society, the government and the needs of the state always take priority over the needs of the individual because members of such a society are merely the wholly-owned property of the state to be used and discarded at need. And finally, in a socialist society, there are only two classes of people: There are the elites who run everything because they are so much smarter and better than everyone else, and are very wealthy and privileged; and the proletariat, who have nothing, will always have nothing, and barely manage to get through every day, week, month and year in abject poverty and by doing without things that in a capitalist society are considered to be basic needs, like food and water and basic medical care.
We live in a country that was designed by the framers to be a predominantly capitalist society with empowered citizens and a very weak government, but which has evolved into a quasi-capitalist and quasi-socialist society under which the government controls a large and every-increasing share of the wealth and power. We, as citizens, still have some limited rights under the Constitution, but those rights are slowly being eroded and co-opted by the government.
We have an elite who believe they should be making decisions for the masses, who are clearly too stupid to make decisions for themselves. If you don't believe that, look at the impeachment trial going on in Congress by unelected elites who don't think the president should be trusted to make foreign policy without their permission. That is exactly what socialism looks like in its truest form.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
