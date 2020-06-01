Climate is the weather of a place averaged over a length of time, so when we talk about climate change, we are talking about a change in the weather.
You wouldn't think such a simple subject could cause such an uproar, but uproar it is, so let's look a little deeper and see what the "experts" and "know-nothings" are arguing about. So far, I haven't heard much disagreement over the fact that weather change takes place within the earth's atmosphere, which is the thin layer of air that surrounds the earth to a depth of many miles, all told.
You can tell climate change is important, because there are so many hard words attached to it, such as "aerosols," "meteoroids," "microbes," and lots of others, but that just makes your head hurt, so let's keep it simple.
Now, you can't see, taste, or smell air, which leads some people to think it doesn't exist. But professors are quick to point out air is made up mostly of nitrogen and oxygen mixed together, and those two elements are easily found on the periodic table, so the existence of air, atmosphere, is at least tentatively possible, or even probable. Besides that, how else can you explain what holds up all the volcano gasses, car exhaust, factory smoke, dust, pollen, salt, ash, microbes, and all that stuff that burns your eyes, chokes your lungs, and clouds your vision everywhere you find lots of human activity?
I become concerned about climate change when I found out humans are running around in a sea of air like fish swim in a sea of water, and human life wouldn't be possible without oxygen, and oxygen is an important part of air and clean air promotes good health. That is where the argument about climate change comes in. Lots of people say climate change is a natural process that takes place from the beginning to the end of time, and we ought to forget about it. Others say that may be, but human activity is speeding up the process in a very bad way, and we ought to make some changes in the way we do things.
I say, no matter who is right, why take a chance when we know the things that are said to cause climate change are also very bad for human health. For example, I drove through several cities in the South where smokestacks from the factories pumped pollutants into the air in such clouds you could hardly tell the difference between dawn and high noon. There was also a high incidence of lung problems in those cities, especially among the children and elderly folks.
Some time ago, aerosol sprays were burning a hole in the ozone layer, and skin cancer became a problem that forced us to slather on sunscreen and stop using aerosol sprays.
That goes to show we might as well do things right in the first place. It's usually cheaper in the long run. Some of the things we are doing are more than likely causing climate change. Why not just change what we are doing so it won't cause a problem before it becomes a more expensive problem to change? The human race will benefit more from climate study than we will from building more bombers to park out in the desert. Why not take a chance on international diplomacy for a change?
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
