POINT-COUNTERPOINT COLUMN: Billionaire tax would level the playing field

Did you pay any federal income tax this year? Have you ever, in your working life, been able to pay exactly zero federal income tax? I would wager that any local citizen who is employed and reads the Tahlequah Daily Press would answer "no" to those questions. I know I would. And yet, just last year, ProPublica was able to get a trove of IRS documents that is very revealing about how the very wealthy – the wealthiest, in fact – avoid paying any federal income tax.
Yes, you read that right: zero, zilch, nada. In their June 8, 2021, edition, they reported: “In 2007, Jeff Bezos, then a multibillionaire and now the world’s richest man, did not pay a penny in federal income taxes. He achieved the feat again in 2011. In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the second-richest person in the world, also paid no federal income taxes.” The names on their list of the wealthiest, many you would recognize: Bloomberg, Soros, Icahn, Buffett, Gates, Murdoch and Zuckerberg.
If your blood pressure can take it, you might want to read that entire story. There are efforts to alter that scenario and devise mechanisms that can truly mean we have a fair tax system. That is not what we have now. In fact, as the article states, “Taken together, it demolishes the cornerstone myth of the American tax system: that everyone pays their fair share and the richest Americans pay the most. The IRS records show the wealthiest can — perfectly legally — pay income taxes that are only a tiny fraction of the hundreds of millions, if not billions, their fortunes grow each year.” Their report reveals a strategy the wealthy adhere to that is not available to you and me, but it has a name: “Buy, borrow, die.” It’s a scheme that leaves you and me holding the bag for the costs of our government.
While there are many senators working to change that situation, others are dead set against it. They have several rationales, all that ring hollow to me and seem to only serve to ensure the wealthy stay in control. Remember the old saying, a perversion of the Golden Rule: “He who has the gold, rules.”
If our system allows for unlimited “donations” to candidates through political action committees (PACs), you and I are at a disadvantage, and the wealthy rule like oligarchs. If we are an oligarchy – and I think we’re heading that way – then we ought to be honest about it. My preference, clearly, would be that we do something about it. As Sen. Ron Wyden stated in an interview: “This is about fixing a thoroughly broken tax code and showing working people in America that billionaires don’t get to play by a different set of rules. My view is the big scandal is what’s legal. When you walk these people through it, it causes people to lose faith in government, lose faith in democracy (my emphasis added)."
Our democracy is at risk when some citizens are treated differently than the rest of us. The idea that fixing the problem is “divisive” (Joe Manchin), or are just against tax increases at all (Kristin Sinema), or they assert that taxing billionaires would “destroy investment in America and punish success” (Republican talking points) – are all just wrong. What is divisive is having one man be able to buy rockets to space and enjoy huge yachts and many homes while paying no taxes, and the little guy who scrapes by paying 14% in federal income taxes.
It is a fairness issue, and our system is not fair. A billionaire tax would at least bring some fairness into the mix. Let’s do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
