It comes as no surprise to me that all of those in positions of authority across the country in blue states and cities – the two left coasts – are using the COVID-19 pandemic to further their political agendas. These governors, mayors, county commissioners, and other “bosses” reside in places that are dominated by progressives, and therefore know for a fact they are not only smarter and better than their own citizens, they are almost certainly smarter and better than you, as well.
They have imposed and are strictly enforcing policies that give them enormous power, and which are in direct contradiction and violation of the restrictions placed on government by the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and in many cases, by their own state constitutions. They do have some limited powers that are granted them in conjunction with the president's declaring a national emergency – which does give him sweeping powers – but to them only as the president directs. And what is happening now is not in accordance with the president’s directions.
It is very easy to contrast and compare this behavior to that of the leaders in the red states – comprising most of the middle of the country, including Oklahoma – that locked down only as long as necessary, and no more than was absolutely required. The blue state leaders have enacted policies that are severe, and have extended the lockdown again and again, while red states leaders have relaxed the restrictions as the circumstances dictate. Red state leaders receive no joy from being dictatorial, stripping people of their rights and ordering people around. Red state leaders only follow the law and do what they were elected to do, and listen to their citizens. Blue state leaders grab more and more power, unilaterally extending their control and authority, and arrest and silence those who oppose their tactics.
Government overreach can be easily recognized when you see and hear a politician telling you what he or she is doing for your benefit, and using your tax dollars to do it for you, because you are too stupid to do it for yourself. You can immediately tell you are being lied to when you hear that, and that it is going to cost you plenty before long. It is plain to me these people believe they are not only better than you and smarter than you, they also believe they have a god-given right to rule over you. And if you object and say so publicly, they will have you arrested for using your constitutional rights to defend yourself and to say as you please. You don’t believe me? Have you not seen anything that has been happening over the past few months?
I am not a conspiracy theorist by any stretch of the imagination, but I can see the writing on the wall. And better yet, I can read that writing. I love my country and spent my adult life in the military as a demonstration of what this country means to me. I am conservative because I believe we have a country and culture worth conserving for our children and their children. People who love this country are now faced with an opposition that hates this country and wants to “fundamentally change” it, whether we like it or not. I don’t think we should allow that to happen silently. I don’t want my country to be remade into something that too closely resembles the old USSR, and the current People’s Republic of China. Any questions?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
