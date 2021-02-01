The Constitution is completely silent on the distribution of the law-enforcement responsibilities among the federal government, the states governments and local governments. What we have done in this country is distribute those responsibilities among the various jurisdictions in accordance with the English model.
We have sheriffs, who have jurisdiction over county and parish law-enforcement. We have police chiefs, who are responsible for law enforcement inside their city limits. We have state agencies, like the OSBI in Oklahoma, that have overall control over criminal matters that extend beyond the dominions of the other agencies. In addition, we have a national police force formed from the U.S. Marshal Service, the Secret Service, the FBI and other federal agencies, as needed. And we have ongoing internecine disputes between them all as to who is in charge of what and who has jurisdiction over whom. However, not all is chaos.
Through the passage of laws and regulations among the various jurisdictions - including by state legislatures, city councils, county commissioners and the Congress - a somewhat more clear picture of who does what and when has come into focus. Although disputes among county and city officials still often occur, state agencies have jurisdiction over both and federal agencies trump all. Generally speaking, the state will only step in when invited or when multi-jurisdictions within the state are involved, and the federal government will only enter the picture when invited or when a federal crime might be involved. The federal government is not forbidden by law from using the military inside the country at need, but has been severely restricted by numerous court rulings.
Over and above that, the law-enforcement responsibilities of the federal government have more to do with things like smuggling, immigration, terrorism, and international and local efforts to undermine this country. That covers a lot of ground, but the feds are basically confined to stopping problems from coming across our borders, and for monitoring and intercepting criminal efforts inside the country. These, of course, are the very things the most vocal on the left are even now demanding that the federal government stop doing.
All of the other things the federal government does are not legitimately the responsibility of the federal government. The Constitution specifically restricts the federal government from doing things, and delegates nearly everything to the states and the people. But, of course, that is not the world or country we live in, and hasn't been for a very long time.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
