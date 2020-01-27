When we talk about minimum wages, any similarity between common wisdom and truth is coincidental. Fair wages that allow more people to rise above subsistence-level income and become true productive members of society are essential to solving America's economic problems. (I learned that from Henry Ford, who doubled the wages of his auto workers so they could afford to buy the cars they were making.)
The mistaken notion that raising the minimum wage will result in fewer jobs is pure right-wing propaganda to hold down labor costs for such businesses as international hamburger chains. As a rule, mom-and-pop hotdog stands are not covered by minimum wage laws. When the same arguments used against minimum wages are applied to business profits or managers' compensation, you can see how ridiculous they are.
Let's examine the way it all works. In the first place, when the cost of wage raises is spread out over the customer base or source of the businesses's income, you often find the increase in prices per unit is so minimal it won't even be noticed. Of course, an increase in minimum wages tends to reduce profits, but compensation in other departments goes up regularly and nobody seems to mind. For example, accountants' wages, advertising, or shipping costs go up, and nobody suggests they should be held static for 40 years to protect jobs.
Of course, increasing the minimum wage will also reduce the income of owners, but before a restaurant opens, for example, the owner must consider the cost of meat, vegetables, and bread, and figure those costs of doing business into his decision as to whether his plans will result in a profit. It is the same for labor costs in any business. True, if owners can hold down labor costs, it will be easier and more profitable to open a new business. But if an area can't support a business because of labor costs, a business shouldn't be opened in that location.
Businesses use many methods to overcome the burden of labor cost increases. They may increase or reduce sizes of the proportions of food they serve in restaurants, or they may hire better cooks or give better service. Much more is involved in setting the level of minimum wages than money. What effect will it have on the economy? What effect will it have on employee morale? What effect will it have on the community culture and environment? What effect will it have on families?
Besides all the above, the effect of higher minimum wages on schools, streets and bridges, water quality, and the crime rate of an area must be considered. Higher wages mean more tax money will be available for cities to use for such public services. The lower the available taxes are, the lower the amount and quality of services the city can offer.
If businesses would pay fair wages on their own initiative, it wouldn't be necessary to have minimum wage laws. Unfortunately, in today's world, few businesses have the vision and foresight to act in even their own best interests, so the fight goes on.
Even though talking heads on TV prattle on about very modest raises in working wages recently, the raises have been so small as to make them almost negligible when inflation is considered. Three or even 5 percent raises are nothing when 40 years of neglect and huge rises in productivity are considered.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
