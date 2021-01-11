As I had expected when I agreed to this topic, I have had considerable difficulty in addressing it.
I am frankly ignorant about right-wing extremist groups, other than names the media likes to blare at high volume all of the time – you know, the Proud Boys and Unite the Right. If I only watched or listened to ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC or CNN, I would not know radical groups on the left even existed. BLM and antifa are always portrayed by those “news” sources as “mostly peaceful” and valid because they espouse “racial justice,” and radical Muslims are a completely forbidden problem.
Everyone knows all of the violence and rioting are because of radicals on the right, and as is almost always the case, what everyone knows is completed crap. (I’m not allowed to say what I really think about this.)
You should know that short of blaring headlines, there is no information available about right-wing extremists because they never do anything. They don’t riot or sack and burn businesses, or occupy parts of cites or police precincts. They don’t attack and burn churches of government building, or stop traffic, pull people from their vehicles and beat them into insensibility.
In fact, I had to contact the U.S. Justice Department to learn anything real and concrete about the few and scattered groups of people who have been classified as “right-wing extremist groups.” Even from that source, the information is scanty at best, and silly at worst. The term “right-wing extremist” seems to encompass anyone who has dared to defy and-or ignore a government edict of any kind for any reason.
There are a lot of organizations that are accused of being right-wing and extremist, such as Alt-Right, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Unite the Right, Posse Comitatus, Aryan Nation, 3 Percenters, and of course, the John Birch Society. To the best of my knowledge, none of them have ever attacked anyone or burned anything. The members of some of these groups have been attacked by federal forces and by left-wing groups, and have then been forced to defend themselves.
But unlike BLM, antifa and other such groups, none of these groups have ever staged a riot, burned a business, or occupied a police station. Also unlike BLM and antifa, these organizations are under constant and minute observation by a host of different police and federal organizations. Their every dollar earned or spent is scrutinized for any reason to make an arrest, while the members of far-left organizations are released from jail immediately after arrest.
That is what passes for justice in this country now, and I believe this sort of thing is only going to get worse.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
