POINT-COUNTERPOINT COLUMN: Stop wasting tax money on useless, unpopular things

There’s nothing quite as sickening as being a taxpayer within the U.S. As part of the majority in America I am being forced to hand over money I have given up a part of my life to earn, against my will, just to watch it become squandered and used for purposes that I don’t agree with. This is beyond frustrating and doesn’t sit right with me.
The velocity of money actually makes my brain hurt when I try to figure out just how many times a single U.S. dollar is taxed. You earn a dollar, it gets taxed as income tax – Federal Insurance Contribution Act. If you invest that dollar and see a profit from your investment, it's taxed as capital gains. Oklahoma gets its hand in there with a state income tax.
If you spend that dollar, and use it to buy goods, there’s sales tax. If you buy gasoline or use it for services such as phone or internet, there’s taxes associated with that. A single dollar can be victim of hidden taxes as many as six times as we spend what we’ve earned on goods, services, needs and wants for ourselves and our families.
The government grabs and grabs and grabs again, so of course, it makes sense to them to reach in and grab even more from the people in our society that earn the most. In true American fashion, our senators cashed in by buying stocks in companies that are going to benefit from the 2,700-page, $1.5 trillion bill they pushed to Biden’s desk without having time to read Thursday evening.
It’s been proposed that a new plan for a tax on billionaires would help pay hundreds of billions of dollars toward this massive spending bill. Billionaires and large corporations typically exploit tax loopholes to defer paying taxes for as long as possible, sometimes indefinitely. The billionaire tax aims to make that more difficult by forcing those who earn more than $100 million annually, or who have had over a billion in assets for three years straight, to give the IRS a detailed account of how much the assets they own have gained or lost each year. It's a process called Mark to Market.
Most of the gains on tradeable assets, like stocks or securities, would be taxed at the already existing capital gains rate, which is currently 20 percent for those earning over $445,850. The tax applies at a different rate for more complicated or structured assets, like real estate or business interests, which are known as non-tradeable assets. Those would only be taxed once when the asset is sold and would include an additional fee similar to an interest payment.
The legislation has plans that would aim to prevent billionaires from trying to avoid the tax by hiding and moving money to different private companies or trusts, or by just giving money away as a gift. The billionaire tax plan also includes a proposal to impose a 15 percent tax on approximately 200 companies with more than a billion dollars in profits.
There is no official estimate of how much money this tax plan would provide to help keep the country running.
It seems pretty simple to me: If you want individuals and companies to step up and pay their fair share, give them an incentive to do so. Stop wasting money on the things that are useless and unpopular, and actually use the money for the greater good in our society. Setting money on fire only seems to be popular among those out of touch with the society: people who are running our government.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.