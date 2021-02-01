The next few weeks of Point/Counterpoint are going to discuss law enforcement. This week, it is federal law enforcement. I'll begin my take by freely acknowledging I'm not a lawyer, I have no specific experience with law enforcement as an agent or officer, so this and future columns are based on research and observation - hence, an "opinion" column.
What I've always believed, and have hoped, is that justice is "blind." There is no high or low status and no left- or right-leaning outcomes, just straight up following the law. Unfortunately, we now know that is not true. What I did not know is how many federal law enforcement entities there are. Did you know there is, in the National Institute of Standards and Technology Police, an "Office of Law Enforcement"? That is one of 15 different federal agencies with a law enforcement division, not including MPs. We know about the FBI and ATF, Air Marshals and Homeland Security, but there is a much larger number of federal law enforcement than I was aware of.
It was recently highlighted that we have a Capitol Police Force, charged with keeping the U.S. Capitol safe. The most recent event, the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, demonstrated the disparity of how that agency responds to different groups, certainly not blindly. When the Black Lives Matter group announced a demonstration at the Capitol in June 2020, there were hundreds of National Guard troops in full riot gear, while protesters stood around and sat on the ground. No storming of the Lincoln Memorial or the Capitol. Compare that to Jan. 6, with the same sufficient notice, and no such show of force was present. Just imagine the outcry if we'd witnessed Capitol PD officers removing barriers and taking selfies with the BLM folks as they did with those who stormed the Capitol. You can see for yourself if you care to: https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/07/us/police-response-black-lives-matter-protest-us-capitol/index.html. It reminded me of the disparity displayed with the Bundy crew out in Arizona, where they held an armed standoff with federal agents trying to enforce federal grazing rights laws. They just walked away and got their way. They still have not paid their federal grazing fees to this day! Just imagine if you or I - much less an indigenous group or any brown or Black person - tried the same. The Standing Rock protest is a good example of the difference in how the police responded (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/nov/03/north-dakota-access-oil-pipeline-protests-explainer). There is much work to do to ensure justice is "blind" and that laws are equally applied.
On a whole different topic, the recent "GameStop" situation also shows the power of the powerful. It's similar to how the enforcement arm of banking responded to the 2008 economic collapse, when no banker or other powerful person went to jail. When small investors started working together to up the GameStop stock so hedge fund managers who were betting on their going under would not make millions on that loss, the big boys got upset. The billionaire class wanted to put a stop to it, since they're the ones who usually make money, not the little guys; single or small investors are often referred to by Wall Street billionaires as "dumb money." So, suddenly, "regulations" required a stop to the action! Except the hedge funds got to keep playing. The ensuing uproar on Reddit and a proposed lawsuit - and more investor money - led to a reversal. But that didn't stop the billionaire class from complaining (www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/01/29/leon-cooperman-gamestop).
There is plenty of room for improvement in our federal law enforcement and it needs to happen. We all deserve justice to be blind.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
