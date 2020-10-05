Ever since FDR packed the Supreme Court with liberals who were willing to ratify his enormous grab for power, the Court has leaned hard to the left, and has seen nothing at all wrong with creating law, despite being forbidden to do so by the Constitution.
The only function of the federal courts and the Supreme Court is to rule on the constitutionality of laws passed by Congress and signed into law by the president. But that is not at all what the courts have been doing for at least the past six decades. Before about 1960, the courts generally operated as they were designed. But beginning in the early 1960s, the courts began to move in an entirely different direction.
When the liberal agenda of the last progressive president, Woodrow Wilson, was unsuccessful in forcing the country into the progressive fantasy world, progressives realized they would never be able to accomplish their goals at the ballot box. So they have spent their time systematically stacking the federal courts with liberals and progressives who would carry water for them.
As time has passed, and with patience that conservatives seldom demonstrate, the courts were turned to the left and away from the Constitution, and by the late 1960s, the Supreme Court had also been stacked with liberals. Then, the progressive agenda was instituted over the objections of the legislative and executive branches, and in direct violation of the Constitution.
However, after decades of this nonsense, the worm has begun to turn. After being elected as president, Donald Trump, with the assistance and support of a Republican Senate, began to at once to appoint conservatives to the federal courts at all levels â€" including two conservatives on the Supreme Court, which has shifted the courts to the right and back toward the Constitution.
In addition, if Trump is re-elected this year, he will be in a position to put a third conservative on the Supreme Court. That will move the court farther to that right for the next generation, at a minimum. Should Trump get the chance at a third such appointment, he will be able to â€œfundamentally changeâ€� the country, just as the left has threatened to do, but in the opposite direction.
What a conservative Supreme Court will mean is that abortion will be returned to a personal choice and not a federal mandate. No longer will it be a matter of government intervention or funding, and it will again be relegated to being seldom and only as a medical necessity. No longer will busing be imposed on the unwilling, which now includes the entire population. No longer will the courts be creating laws from the bench, but will again be relegated to ruling on the legality of laws. No longer will a single federal court in Podunk be able to stop the government from functioning as legally defined, and judges who try such antics may well be removed from the bench.
This will be a near-fatal blow to the progressive cause, and will relegate them to waiting for another 100 years to try and force their crap on the nation again.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
