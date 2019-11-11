Looking back, it seems to me that the decline in school discipline was parallel to the ending of corporal punishment. And after all, those are the two faces of discipline: Discipline at the end of a paddle to enforce discipline in the classroom.
Part of this increasing problem is because the authority of teachers and administrators, and their ability to administer corporal punishment has been curtailed by school boards and legislatures. Why? These moves are based on the wacky and unproven theories of behavioralists and psychologists that say spanking a child causes problems, rather than solving them. The direct result of this is a sharp rise in assaults by students on teachers, the prevalent cursing of teachers and other students, bullying, and other kinds of behavioral disruption to the ability for others to learn.
I do not believe in beating a child under any circumstances, but as soon as it became "mod" to not spank children, the levels of truancy and misbehavior skyrocketed outside of the schools. But this idiocy was spawned in the teacher’s colleges and Departments of Education, and from there spread throughout school systems everywhere. It began when teachers decided they were also social workers and could therefor decide what happened to their students on and off campus. As the level of school involvement into the family increased, so did the problems seen in the schools. Anytime the government is allowed to decide what is right and wrong, it always seems to choose wrong. Then, they force that decision onto society with the expected results.
Since school teachers have generally become social workers and indoctrinators, the levels of education being seen by students has declined at exactly the same rate. Scores in reading, mathematics and science have all declined steadily as the interference of schools into the family increased. And why should students show any respect for teachers who are no longer educators, but are their buddies that they should share all of their secrets with? No longer are parents held in high regard by teachers, but are instead seen as possible abusers of some kind. And no longer are teachers held in right regard by parents, who see them as interfering and nosy busy-bodies. Students are no longer taught to have respect for either.
The power of embarrassment among the young can never be overemphasized. They snicker when some kid is in the principal’s office having his butt tanned, but they try all the harder to make sure it isn’t them the next time. A good spanking can teach limits in a way that no words ever can, and it is a message that will never be forgotten. It only becomes abuse to the students when they are told it is abuse by adults. To a young person, it is something to be avoided by seeing the things they should and shouldn’t do. Too bad out teachers can’t take a lesson from that.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
