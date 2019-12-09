To begin with, from 50,000 feet, you are able to confirm for yourself that our nation’s capital was built in a marshy, low-lying area. It’s what people from the Deep South like me call a “swamp.” And, that’s pretty much all you need to know about Washington, D.C. – which stands for “District of Columbia,” by the way, and is what our founders chose to call the place, as the seat of our constitutional national power and authority.
It is supposed to be a semi-sterile city and location, after all, because who would want to live so close to such an ugly thing as power? It was to be populated by three different types of representatives of the people, who serve a short time and return to their jobs back at home, and by a single class of our wisest elders to serve in lifetime positions as judges of the law as it relates to the Constitution: the Supreme Court.
The three types of people who were to populate the capital constitutionally for short terms and then leave for good are divided into two branches: the Legislative Branch and the Executive Branch. The Legislative Branch is comprised of 100 senators, two from each state, and a large number of members of the House of Representatives – one for each 100,000 people, if memory serves, and is called collectively, the Congress. The Congress – which means a group or collection – is tasked with making laws and almost nothing else.
The Executive Branch is composed of only two people: the president and the vice president, and they hold all of the executive power of the state. That means they are tasked with running the country, collecting the money Congress appropriates, and spending it as Congress directs. That is what the Constitution says.
What happens now in D.C. has very little relationship to what the Constitution says. Congress believes it has the right to run the country as it pleases, and tries to create laws, rules and regulations that allow that to happen. The Supreme Court believes it has the right to create law as it pleases, and has done so indiscriminately for decades, including Roe v. Wade, forced busing, and a host of others, and that is still happening.
We have had a string of megalomaniacs in the White House and the Naval Observatory (where the vice president lives) who believe they can create law by executive fiat. And what has this gotten us? We have one branch of the Congress trying to impeach the president because they don’t like what he says, and the country dividing against itself along left-right lines.
I don’t have any viable solutions to this mess, and if I did, I wouldn’t go to the Swamp to try and implement them. I think the right to handle the mess would be a nuclear warhead detonated over the Capitol Building while the Congress and the Supreme Court are both in session, and the president and veep are both in residence.
Oh! Did I say that out loud? Darn it!
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
