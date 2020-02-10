Once upon a time, not so very long ago, an elderly gentleman and I (and I use the term "gentleman" loosely) were talking about getting old, and at one point, he said to me, “So, when exactly do the damn Golden Years start?” At the time, I thought he was trying to be funny, but since that time, I have decided perhaps he had a point.
Retirement only looks "golden" to those who haven’t yet reached it, and once you have reached retirement, the view is very different indeed for most people. As much as I hate to admit it, I am getting older and I am retired, and I must say that being retired is not for the squeamish. It becomes a race between the rate at which your body is failing and how you feel, as opposed to how long you will manage to live. And at some point, it becomes a challenge when you wake every morning as to which part(s) of your body have stopped working properly or completely that day.
I was forced to retire at way-too-young of an age due to physical ailments and was completely and utterly unprepared to retire. As a result, I went into a deep depression, put on about 80 pounds, and I think actually had been trying to die because I was so rudderless. Luckily for me (but maybe not for everyone else), I managed to hit my stride, lost the weight, and now can’t image a better life than the one I have. I can write what I choose, say what I think, serve on boards of directors, help start new tax-exempt organizations, write grants, and plug myself into the community only where it suits me.
Of course, I recognize I am luckier than most people. My physical problems are manageable, and because I am a totally disabled veteran, I receive all of my medical care and medications through the VA. In addition, my income in retirement is sufficient for all of my needs and some of my wants. I am blessed to live alone in a place I love, and am therefore able to come and go as I please, when I please, and how I please, without having to ask anyone for permission or having to check with anyone first. But it was a long journey for me to get to this point.
Because it is too late to help those who have already retired, I want to give some advice to those who haven’t retired yet.
First, if at all possible, try to make sure you will have enough income or money saved to not be forced to struggle with bills in retirement. Most people don’t realize their retirement income will likely be about half of what they earned while working, but their bills won’t decrease appreciably. That means before you retire, you should pay off as many bills as possible so the money that comes in while retired will go farther.
Second, make absolutely sure you have a hobby or hobbies and other interests to keep you busy and to keep your mind occupied. It doesn’t matter what it is, as long as it occupies your time and attention. Otherwise, you will become directionless and bored, and that is the No. 1 killer of the retired.
In any case, plan ahead as much as you can, and your retirement will be as fun as your failing health will allow. Cheerful prospect, huh?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
