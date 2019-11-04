Over the course of the past many decades, there has been a steadily-increasing trend toward governance by faceless and unelected bureaucrats within the bowels of our government.
These people are all the type of people who get to the top in such an environment because of their ruthlessness in using and then discarding those along the way who can aid them in their rise. Once they reach to top of their little pond, they become despotic and power-crazy, and spend a majority of their time working on ways to consolidate their little kingdoms and oppress those beneath them whom they see as a possible threat.
As a result, you have at the tops of many organizations people within the government who see themselves as unimpeachable and unfireable, and who believe themselves free to wield their authority as they please. Such people flock together when threatened by anyone whom they see as outside their group, and will work as hard as they can to stop and remove such a threat.
That is the definition of a “Deep State,” also known as the “hidden.” We have watched as the hatred of people toward Donald Trump has played out in front of us for the past three years, and continues even now. We have an elite in this country made-up of corrupt lawmakers, the heads of corporations, high-ranking government officials and those with money and influence, aided and abetted by a complicit media and a hard-Left Hollywood.
It is not a matter of Left or Right, but is all about who holds the reins of power. For the first time in my lifetime, we have a president who refuses to bow to the country’s hidden rulers, and has instead gone on offense against them, attempting to break their anti-constitutional hold over our nation.
The problem is that elites no longer believe (if they ever did) that voters have the right to elect someone they disagree with. Corrupt lawmakers go after him through the House of Representatives. Head of corporations donate heavily to his opposition and look for ways to be uncooperative and hostile. High-ranking government officials concoct fairy tales and present them as hard evidence. Can you say FBI, CIA, NSA, IRS, DOJ?
Those with money and influence work night and day to oust the imposter in the Oval Office. Clintons. Bushes. Kennedys. Bill Gates. Mark Zuckerberg. Need I say more? Lies and deception pushed from the top in nearly all of the media. ABC. NBC. CBS. MSNBC. CNN. New York Times. Washington Post. And on and on and on. And now, they are telling us that God is against Donald Trump, too. Really? I didn’t know God took sides in political disputes, only real ones.
That is as clear a picture of the Deep State as I can paint. We have all known all of our lives that there are people within the government who can reach out and touch you, thereby destroying you and your livelihood.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
