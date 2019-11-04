What is the Deep State? The Deep State is an amorphous group of very powerful individuals who are in positions that enable them to manipulate our government and cause it to act in ways that benefit the Deep State, regardless of the wishes or best interest of the general public – usually without doing much of anything illegal.
The Deep State is perfectly legitimate, but it has the ability to do great harm with the willing consent and support of its victims. That is why it is so hard to rid ourselves of its influence. Less difficult to understand is that money and power motivates the Deep State, and they recognize no loyalty, act regardless of cost to anyone but themselves, and act without being obvious about it.
Everything becomes clearer when you examine what they do and how they do it. Let's start in the 1960s, and trace a few of the Deep State triumphs that marked their increasing influence and enabled them to help themselves to our money, our government, and our future. Richard Nixon was in office, and Charles de Gaulle was head honcho in France. The U.S. was the custodian of the world reserve currency, which was based on gold. One day, de Gaulle announced he wanted to exchange all the American dollars he had for gold. President Nixon was in a tough spot. He knew the amount of gold De Gaulle was calling for was enough to seriously deplete our current supply and would possibly impact world trade requirements.
Smelling blood in the water, our Deep State convinced Nixon to announce in 1971 that from that time forward. the value of the U.S. dollar would be based on the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The Deep State was delirious with joy, having pulled off the greatest con in recent memory. Once the counterfeit dollars were in play, opportunities for exploitation were endless. The Deep State took advantage of all the conflict in the Middle East, where they collected a fortune from arms sales to the belligerents.
But nothing equaled what came along on Sept. 11, 2001. Not only did they collect from the wars that followed, but they were able to persuade everyone that a Homeland Security Department was essential to our survival. Last I heard, they had set up a surveillance (spy) system that cost billions of dollars and employed more than 250,000 people. I felt safe from everyone except Homeland Security.
Then came the housing bubble burst, caused by big banks selling overpriced houses to underpaid workers. Foreclosures were being filed almost before the deeds were signed. Then the Great Recession came along, and nobody has breathed easy since.
Did you ask Nixon to take the dollar off the gold standard? Did our government ask you if we should get into these endless wars? Did any of us suggest that we should print trillions of dollars in counterfeit money? Did we volunteer to change our economy from a cash-based economy to a credit-based economy? Did our government ask our permission to spend our money so recklessly that our debts could never be repaid in our lifetime? Of course not!
Nevertheless, we failed to act like responsible citizens and allowed ourselves to be scammed by the people who had the positions, the know-how, and the power to convince our government to do what the Deep State wanted, instead of what was good for America. Now the Deep State owns the money, and we own the debt we can't repay.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
