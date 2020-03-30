We have a serious problem emanating from Washington, D.C., which is going to engulf and ruin us very soon if we don’t address it. Our government is spending far more money than it is taking in, and that is so, even though a record is set every year in taxes flowing into that city.
What people don’t understand about the “national debt” – and why it is so serious – is because we will soon reach the point where the interest paid on the debt will consume all of the money coming in. To understand it better, think of the national debt as a credit card. What happens when you overcharge the card? There are serious penalties. What happens if you carry more debt than you have income, and did it knowing that you can’t possibly pay it? You would go to jail and you would never get credit again. And just like a credit card, the national debt is borrowing against the future of the country – namely, our children and grandchildren.
We are living high now while knowing this debt will crush the next several generations, who will be the ones who have to pay it off. Would you do that to your own children? Maybe some people would, but I wouldn’t. And while no responsible parents would ever consider doing that to their children, we are currently doing it to ours.
How is this happening? The members of Congress, this and past presidents and the Deep State, all know they will be gone by the time the bills come due and it won’t be their problem. It won’t be their children’s problem, either, because our leaders have in the past, and continue to skim, plenty off the top to enrich themselves and insulate their children from the disaster they created and know is coming. Very nice for them, but what does it mean for the rest of us? It means our children will have a lower standard of living for two, three, maybe four generations. Nobody really knows.
As with all things, there is a solution to avoid the looming disaster. We could demand our government operate the way a business does, on a budget and with the requirement to operate within that budget. It would mean paring down hundreds of thousands of jobs in the government that create rather than eliminate hurdles to prosperity. And we could demand that any budget passed would be less than the income expected until and unless the entire national debt is paid.
I didn’t say it was a pretty solution, but it is a viable one. Remember that when politicians lament, there is no solution. All that needs to be done is to turn off the money spigot and fire the deadwood. Anyone who has studied our government can tell you they would operate more efficiently and serve the citizens of this country better at half the current size.
Consider the Pentagon, which in a time of relative peace (now) has more than 30,000 people working in that one building in Washington. That is what our entire government looks like. My solution? Divide the government in half, then fire one of the halves.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
