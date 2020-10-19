There is a lot of talk about defunding the police here in America. Naturally, the criminal elements of society are clamoring their support, while business owners and Christian groups are opposed. But other respectable, well-meaning groups - not just criminals - are also demanding the dissolution of police forces.
Arguments abound on both sides, but those in favor of doing away with police forces are touting the huge costs of maintaining and operating all three basic police forces in the U.S., and the actual costs are sobering. Smaller cities and townships dedicate about 4 percent of their annual incomes to funding police forces. Larger cities, such as Los Angeles and New York, have budgets of closer to 8 percent. There are nearly 18,000 different police departments - city, county, and state - in America, not counting university police and tribal police officers. The average cost of recruiting and training the nearly 700,000 police officers in the U.S. is more than $100,000 each, approximately $70 billion total.
The average Oklahoma resident only has any minimal contact with police, usually for a traffic violation. No more speeding tickets sounds great to most people, but studies show increasing the speed limit by only 5 mph results in an 8.5 percent average increase in deaths, which does not include fender benders and nonmortality accidents. Imagine if there were no cops to enforce speed limits - people could drive any speed they want. Sounds like a "Mad Max" movie.
Without cops, there would be no need for prisons, which in itself would save American taxpayers more than $80 billion annually. Nor would the court system be necessary. It costs $64.7 billion annually just to operate court systems in the states. So, realistically, it makes good financial sense to do away with cops, courts and prisons. Think about how much could be saved by simply removing all types of law enforcement. Families would no longer need to send money to convicted prison inmates, because criminals could all go free.
Actually, "Mad Max" is not a bad analogy. Speeding would only be the tip of the iceberg for thrill seekers and criminals. What would stop criminals from committing rape, burglary, murder, gang violence, and a hundred other criminal acts? Scolding them? Counseling? Easier access to drugs?
Perhaps counseling could be an adequate substitute for police work. Crime-ridden cities, such as Chicago, report as much as a 44 percent reduction in crime among their subjects. So, for every 100 young people involved in some sort of criminal behavior, Chicago counselors claimed to convince 44 of them they should be better citizens. Apparently, the other 56 percent went on to become hardened criminals, but surely increased funding would reach most of the others before they become real criminals. After all, don't most criminals start young?
Neuroscience says the parts of the brain that govern risk and reward - and makes crime seem OK - are not fully developed until age 25, after which lawbreaking drops off. Young people are more likely to be poor than older people, and poorer people are more likely to commit crimes.
A more pessimistic explanation is that many criminal youths simply don't live past 25.
The most common denominators for becoming criminals are poverty, peer pressure, drugs, politics, radical religions, family influence, and unemployment.
Obviously, if society eliminates those problems, police would no longer be needed. Probably don't want to hold your breath waiting for that to happen.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
