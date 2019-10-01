Feedback from our beloved readers is always sincerely appreciated, because it helps us improve our writing, and it allows us to correct any misunderstandings that arise. One such example was the letter from Bob McQuitty on Sept. 21. Bob was concerned that our work contained too many generalizations and questionable facts.
In part, his concerns were valid. There are many generalizations in our writing, because the subjects we write about are so broad that is impossible to capture specifics with sources, reasoning, and footnotes included. Our subjects have inspired millions of words in books, magazines, etc. and we can't squeeze that into 600 words.
I was surprised that my poverty and borrowing figures were questioned. The 18 million people living in abject poverty in the U.S. came from a UN report on; world poverty, and I consider that worser than worse. Yes, we do borrow about $5 billion every business day. There are 365 days in a year; 104 of them are weekends. Multiply 261 days times $5 billion and you get a little over $1 trillion. Our national debt grows about $1 trillion a year.
That alone is a sobering figure, but in addition, we are carrying about $1.5 trillion in student debt, $1.6 trillion in credit card debt, $1.4 trillion in automobile debt, and about the same in household debt. Total world debt is about $250 trillion, but I'll leave that for another column.
What it means, though, is that we are approaching a time when nobody will be able or willing to loan money to us to feed the Deep State. Besides that, our massive debt will eventually cause us to lose our position as holders of the world reserve currency, and that will be a worser than worse disaster. The stock market will crash, trillions of dollars will evaporate into thin air, your kids will come home to live, (they already have!), and, "Buddy, can you spare a dime?" The longer we continue the path we're on, the worse things will become.
So, how do we get out of this mess? Well, if you are a believer, you will understand when I say, "God is going to take us to the woodshed!" It may not be the Book of Revelation, but it will seem like it. Now, Let's get serious for a while.
If our economy is booming, why is the President trying to browbeat the Fed into lowering interest rates in order to stimulate the economy? If our economy is so hot, why do we need a tax cut? How can the country be broke when so many of us seem to be rolling in money? Times have never been better if you are rich. The Deep State stole worker wages for forty years and gave us a credit card instead, and that was like giving us narcotics. We can all live like kings as long as the counterfeit money keeps rolling in. A sure sign that what I am saying is true is the way Wall Street is screaming out of fear that Socialists will take over the country in the next election.
What can we do? I don't know, and neither does anybody else. Experts have suggested forgiving all debts and starting over, eliminating fiat money, government ownership of money, a chip under the skin; each crazier than the last. I favor a return to the gold standard, even though it would do enormous harm. At least our money would have genuine value, and it would cut off funds to the Deep State.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
