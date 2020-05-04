From the very beginning, great civilizations have established schools of one sort or another in which to socialize their young.
Some societies simply wanted to pass along the accumulated knowledge of their culture. Others wanted to socialize their children so they would "fit in" and function effectively as a member of their society. Still others wanted to provide their children with the skills and knowledge they would need in order to reconstruct their society as new needs arose. Schools preserved the past, served the present, and provided for the future as each society envisioned its ongoing needs.
Society needs schools, because they organize information needed for transmission to each succeeding generation. Humanity moved from being tribes of hunter-gatherers to a society of settled farmers. Then we moved from an agrarian society to manufacturing, and from there we developed technology. Never before in history, though, have we witnessed changes so profound as today's change into the world of artificial intelligence.
When I was a child, 160 million people lived in the United States, more people lived in rural areas, and small one- and two-room schools were scattered all over the country. Many people still rode horses, and an eighth-grade diploma was thought to provide for the needs of a lifetime. Needs multiplied, though, as the population increased at an alarming rate, and new skills and abilities were needed to deal with changes the nation was experiencing.
People were moving to town and driving cars. Telephones, movies, trains, and airplanes were being invented, and high schools were established to meet the nation's growing needs for knowledge to meet our developmental progress.
Within one lifetime, the population doubled, and typewriters were replaced by computers. Land-line telephones were replaced by wireless, handheld computers in which practically the whole of human knowledge could be stored. We were literally drowning in information until the "cloud" was developed to store and manage everything we needed to preserve.
Today, we are on the brink of allowing Alexa to run our homes; television and Fifth Generation Computers to handle our communications; robots to do our work; self-driving cars and trucks to manage transportation; and, to a certain extent, drones to fight our wars. Unfortunately, mankind's spiritual, economic, social, and political progress has not kept pace with our technological progress. In fact, in many ways, our society is on its way to crashing and burning.
On our way to paradise, we have allowed our society to be subverted by seven deadly sins - a phrase that is rarely mentioned today, even in fairly old encyclopedias. I haven't checked to see when authorities dropped the matter, but it must have been about the time the American dollar abandoned the gold standard and greed became a god.
The point is, changes need to be made. In the past, the schools reinforced moral standards, and the nation prospered. We were the most powerful, wealthy, educated, and happiest nation in the world. Today we are the most indebted, confused nation in the world, and a false happiness depends on an individual's wealth. In cooperation with other institutions, our schools have their work cut out for themselves.
If we survive, I am very optimistic about the future of our schools. They will look different and have different goals, but teachers will have more respect and more appropriate training. Children will approach learning with greater confidence, and will emerge with marketable skills that better fit society's needs. Everything will be different, because we will be preparing for a world the never was. It's time to start planning.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
