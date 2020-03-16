For the first time in my lifetime, the U.S. has achieved an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, which means 96.5 percent of those who are able and are between the ages of 16 and 65 are gainfully employed. This is what is known as “full employment” for two reasons.
First, there is always going to be a small percentage of those who can work, but are not for a variety of reasons. Second, everyone who wants a job can have a job. In fact, there are over one million job openings that employers are unable to fill. Of course, having full employment doesn’t mean everyone is working, because 3.5 percent of the population represents at least 5.6 million people who could be working and aren’t. It also doesn’t mean all those who are working are doing the jobs they want to do, because many are not.
My suspicion is that many (most?) people are not in the job they were prefer, but are doing what they are able to do or are trained to do. Why are so many people working in jobs they don’t like? Part of the reason is because they work for someone who is a bad boss, and that can be terrible. Part of the reason is the job they want isn’t available where they are, and they are either unable or unwilling to move to where the job is available.
But mostly, it’s because they have either no training for or experience in the job they would prefer to do. They also probably have experience or training in an area other than what they would prefer, or even what they are doing, but feel they are stuck where they are. Retraining or starting over is a very traumatic and hazardous thing to do, and especially when you are in your 30s or 40s, but it can be done with enough determination and courage.
I know it can be done because I started over at 30, and again at 41, and had a family in tow, and was still very successful. But I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone who isn’t at least half-crazy. It’s such a terrifying prospect that most sane people wouldn’t even consider it, but would rather stay where they are and complain, than do what they can to make a change.
Another problem in our current employment system is credentialing, which is the achievement of something like a diploma or certificate and-or passing an exam. In our increasingly complex and technical society, and one which is changing rapidly and at an increasing pace, it becomes more and more difficult to obtain a required credential or one that is good for very long. Plus, as our education system increasingly fails our young, and as the jobs available become more complex, fewer and fewer of our young are able to fill those jobs that do pay well.
That means even with the college diploma that was guaranteed to them as the key to a good career, young people are increasingly saddled with debt they can never pay off for a worthless education that they can’t use. It isn’t that the jobs aren’t there, because they are, but our young people are increasingly unable to fill them.
The solution? A good beginning would be to start in pre-K – and all the way through the universities – strip all of the touchy-feely nonsense out of the schools, reinstate strict academic excellence, and fire any teacher or administrator who refuses to comply. That would be a start.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
