I think that I need to begin by saying that we have in this country the finest health care system in the history of the world, bar none. Health care costs are so expensive in this country because the system must absorb the costs associated with treating those who cannot pay for the treatments they require. This policy is dictated by the federal government and is not reimbursed by the government.
Prescriptions costs have been astronomical because we have been paying for development costs and low-cost prescription costs in other countries. This policy is dictated by the pharmaceutical industry in cooperation with the federal government. Doctors’ and nurses’ costs are astronomical because of the high-cost of malpractice insurance and litigation costs. This is due to government rules and regulations. Being treated also includes many tests that you don’t need, which drives costs up sharply. This is because of the constant and on-going litigation authorized and encouraged by the government at all levels to blame other people for every patients’ personal failings and bad lifestyles.
The bottom line of what I’m saying is that the problem is not the health care system. The problem is how we are managing it. Rather than a myriad of programs and grants that are misplaced, misused and siphoned-off, have a single program that will cover the care of the indigent. Have a single program that covers catastrophic accidents, injuries and illnesses for the entire population, and leave the rest up to individuals and their doctors. But more than anything else, the best things that the government can do for the health care system is to be less entangled and intrusive into the system and people’s lives. Do not set rates, prices, maximum or minimum payments or costs for anything. Give people the choice to have insurance or not, and then let them bear the brunt of their own decision. Do not treat those who are here illegally. Ship them back to their home countries as the law requires. If those things are done, prices and costs will decline sharply and everyone will be happier and better served by our health care system.
Of course, now all of the crybabies and whiners will scream that I am heartless and don’t care about people. The problem is that exactly the opposite is the case. I do care about people and also respect the dignity of people to manage their own lives. I do not believe that the government makes better decisions than individual people, or that the government can do anything, other than national defense and enforce the laws on the books, better than can people themselves. Many of the problems in this country are as a direct result of too much government, not too little. All government can do is take your money, then take a majority of it off the top to pay for itself, then dole-out small amounts of what is left to the people who paid it to the government. A nice racket, if you can run it.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.