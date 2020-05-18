The term "class differences" can be used in a number of different ways because it is a general term, rather than a specific one.
Class differences can be used to mean the differences between the poor and the wealthy, between the powerful and the weak, between the privileged and the helpless, between the haves and the have-nots. In societies from the most ancient through the medieval, these differences were very stark and clear in several traditional manners, and were apparent to anyone who cared to look. Many of those differences are still obvious in much of the world.
However, in this country, those differences are much less apparent. Our very poorest would be considered wealthy and privileged compared to people living in most of the world, and could be considered poor, weak and helpless only in relative terms. That's because our poorest still have the chance to become wealthy through their own efforts. Our weakest can still shake the roots of power by being willing and able to grab the nation's attention. And, our most helpless are still able to call to account and bring down the most powerful through our laws. These things are not even a dream in most of the world.
Of course, that doesn't mean there are no class differences in this country, because there are. They are just harder to see and are a lot more fluid than in nearly ever other country on earth. We have in this country people who are wealthy and people who are poor; people who are weak and people who are powerful; and people who are helpless and people who are privileged. But in this country, we have people who were born poor, weak and helpless that have risen to the heights of power and wealth. Just as we have people who were born wealthy, powerful and privileged who ended-up on Skid Row and-or dying in the gutter.
No one in this country is stuck where they are unless they are resigned to being there and refuse to do anything about it. It is partially dependent on the person's parents and what they taught that person as a child while growing up. It is partially dependent on a million social and environmental conditions, and on the physical and mental abilities of the person. But more than anything else, it is dependent on the individual not being satisfied with where they find themselves and being willing to do something about it. I'm not saying it is easy and quick, but I am saying it is entirely up to the individual to change their circumstances.
I was born privileged and to wealthy parents, and attended good schools. I was also born very healthy and with a good, working brain. But, there have been times when I was homeless for months at a time; penniless and without hope, and crushed by the circumstances of my life. But each time that happened, I got my crap together and did something about it.
Anyone with a decently working brain can be successful, regardless of physical circumstances. Stephen Hawking and Charles Krauthammer are perfect examples of that. Anyone who is willing to apply themselves can be successful and live a decent life, but you have to prepare yourself for that to happen. I admire those who are willing to make the effort, and pity those who won't.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
