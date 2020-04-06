No secular organization was ever conceived with more noble aspirations than the United Nations, and yet, many Americans have never been able to accept it at full face value. Why is that, I wondered.
The U.N. was established at the end of World War II in hopes it would bring the nations of the world together to prevent another devastating world war such as World Wars I and II had been. Coming within 25 years of each other, the two wars had been so destructive and threatening to the existence of democracy, the surviving great powers seemed ready to pay any price to prevent another such conflict from happening again.
Besides that, great technological progress had been made during the wars, and the U.N. was seen as a means of disseminating that progress throughout the rest of the world. Of course, as the world's only surviving superpower whose industrial might remained intact, the U.S. hoped the U.N. might provide a vehicle for the promotion of trade and cultural leadership for the rest of the world as well.
The trouble was that Joe Stalin was sitting there with his huge army mobilized and nothing to do but cause trouble. Determined to seize control of as much of the world as possible, he stretched an iron curtain down through the middle of Europe and made his half a communist paradise (well, it was paradise to him), and threatened to destroy the world with his atomic bombs and disgusting ideology.
Meanwhile, back at the U.N., the whole project seemed to revolve around the struggle for the hearts and minds of each little thankless nation who gladly accepted our largesse and thumbed their noses at us when we asked them to help us save them from the oppressive communist powers. The truth was that many of those states weren't ready for full democracy. They had no experience in individual self-rule, and were constantly at each other's throats in civil wars and other mischief. They quickly learned the terminology of democracy before overthrowing their elected leaders and establishing some of the most corrupt dictatorships the world had ever known.
Under the circumstances, the high aspirations of the U.N. quickly dulled for many Americas as they watched their government pour untold millions of dollars into the U.N. only to see most of the world's countries wipe their feet on the U.S. as they hurried over to ingratiate themselves with our enemies and inquire whether their people might be better suited to communism than to democracy with all its boring individual responsibilities.
Things went along that way for 40 years or so, until finally communism collapsed, leaving the U.S. as the world's only superpower. Of course, the good fortune quickly went to our head, and finding ourselves in a position where we could do anything in the world we pleased, we proceeded to do just that. Before anybody knew it, we had a world empire to run, and were well on our way to alienating everyone we knew, friend or foe alike.
Money was no object. We had the world's reserve currency and a printing press, so what difference did a trillion dollar war here or a trillion dollar war there make? Money was free, and everybody wanted it while the getting was good. How does that seem to be working out for us now, though? Under the circumstances, the U.N. may be our only hope for survival. You just never know.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.