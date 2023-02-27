POINT-COUNTERPOINT: It's time to repeal AUMF, put Congress back in control

In the months after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as the nation grieved, many things began to change in regard to foreign and even domestic policy. The Patriot Act became law, the Department of Homeland Security was formed, and with it came the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA. But before all of these was the Authorization for Use of Military Force, passed only a week after the attacks.
The Authorization for Use of Military Force granted the president the authority to use military force against any and all parties responsible for 9/11. The key passage of the text reads, "That the President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons."
This was a different kind of war – one with no clearly defined borders, one where the enemy did not wear a uniform, and could be almost anywhere. The Authorization for Use of Military Force, often referred to as AUMF, painted with a broad brush, allowing the use of the U.S. military, not just within the boundaries of one nation, but many. And in October 2002, President Bush signed the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq, which led to the Iraq War in early 2003.
At the time, with Americans still reeling from 9/11, both the AUMF of 2001, and the AUMF of 2002, passed Congress with overwhelming support, with the AUMF of 2001 being almost unanimous. But as time went by, many began to question both authorizations. Effectively, there are two main concerns with these authorizations: The first is they were too broad and open-ended, and the second that these decisions on warfare were now delegated to the executive branch, and not the legislative branch, since it is in fact Congress who is given the power to declare war in Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
Another issue is that both authorizations are still in effect today, more than 20 years later, even with bipartisan support to repeal them.
In 2017, Sen. Rand Paul put forth a failed proposal that would have repealed the authorizations and required new authorization from Congress to continue or begin further military actions. Politico reported that, “The Kentucky Republican’s proposal would have repealed both the 2001 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force six months after the bill becomes law, giving lawmakers a tight window to pass a new framework for U.S. military operations overseas.” But the vote “saw Republicans and Democrats join to defeat Paul’s proposal, while most Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined him to support the repeal.”
Another attempt was made to repeal the 2002 AUMF in 2021, and while the House of Representatives passed the repeal, the Senate failed to do so.
Today, more than 20 years after these authorizations were passed, now that we are out of the fog of war, it is time to repeal both the Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001 and that of 2002, and restore the powers of war back into the hands of Congress, as stated in the Constitution.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
