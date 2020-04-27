In 2019, America committed one of the most shameful acts of betrayal in our nation's history when we abandoned the Kurds, our closest allies in the war against ISIS, with little advance warning and seemingly on a whim. Their fighting forces gave us their total support, and we abandoned them as the Turks bombed their cities, killed thousands of civilians, and murdered their babies.
Several years ago, I circulated a paper advocating an alliance of Israel, Jordan, Russia, and the Kurds, which would have brought peace to the Middle East, cemented good will, and brought our boys home before we wasted trillions of dollars and countless lives on ridiculous wars. Today, we have alienated the world with our treachery, abandoned our close friends to Russia, and sacrificed them to hostile neighbors. And still we remain entangled in the insanity of the Middle East.
Who are these Kurds? Where did they come from? Why are they important?
The Kurds are a remarkable people descended, according to many authorities, from Persian roots and who speak a West Iranian language related to Persian and Pashto. Numbering over 30 million people, for thousands of years they have occupied a large part of Eastern Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Northwestern Iran, besides having large enclaves scattered in various other countries in that area. In spite of their long residence in that part of the world, the Kurds have never achieved nation-state status, and therein lies much of the Middle East problem.
In their "great wisdom," leaders of the Western World redrew the boundaries of Middle East nations after World War I without giving the Kurds a national homeland of their own. As a result, the Kurds have resisted assimilation in every country in which they live. From time to time, they resort to gorilla warfare and terrorist activities to gain their independence. Naturally, each host nation fights back, and so it goes in a never-ending struggle.
In spite of never having an independent homeland, the Kurds have had a reputation for military prowess reaching back, hundreds of years. They were a significant force in the army of Sultan Saladin during the Crusades, and they have been much in demand as mercenaries in many armies since then. In spite of their fighting reputation, the Kurds are often astute businessmen who have risen from the ashes of persecution by every state in which they live to bring their people back to a state of prosperity.
Historically, the Kurds were herdsmen who followed their flocks without concern for national borders, but after World War I, those borders were hardened, forcing the Kurds into more settled farming and non-traditional occupations. Still, they have never accepted their stateless existence. This has resulted in whole Kurdish villages being killed with poison gas in Iraq and cultural suppression in other countries that left thousands of Kurds dead.
With the exception of Israel, the Kurds are arguably the most westernized nation in that part of the world. Strongly drawn toward America, Kurdish girls can be seen wearing bluejeans, reading western literature, and pursuing education and jobs that are denied many Middle East women. Having unusual freedom, young women form a significant fighting force in the Kurdish army where they fight on the front lines with men in the war against the ISIL Califate.
Middle East problems are not that difficult to understand, nor are they impossible to solve. We won't solve them if we continue to do what has been done in the past, though, and certainly, they won't be solved by hanging over 30 million people out to dry. Kurds deserve better.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
