Last week, with little warning, the bulls lost their grip on the U.S. stock market, and after their longest run in history, they surrendered to the bears. Trillions upon trillions of dollars of wealth evaporated in the twinkling of an eye. It had an impact on our lives from which it may take us decades to recover. Some of us will never recover the wealth we lost, and we hardly batted an eye.
Like a boa constrictor, the crash wrapped its deadly coils around us from which there is little chance of escape, and we entered the final act in the U.S. government's struggle against bankruptcy. What kind of a day was it? It was a day like any other - a day when history was made.
There is some comfort in the fact that the government's bankruptcy is not likely to result in a hard default on our outstanding loans as some countries, such as Argentina and Lebanon, suffered recently. Instead, our default is more likely to see the American dollar devalued by inflation, which will allow our creditors to be repaid with vastly watered-down dollars - the counterfeit dollars we continue to print to this day.
I can hear the universal sigh of relief as almost everybody imagines we have found a way to get off scot-free after decades of prodigal living in which we bought the world's goods with little green pieces of paper. Gradually, it will dawn on everybody how desperately poor America has become as more and more purchases are out of our reach and anger and frustration boil over.
Four world events took place at about the same time, and together they overwhelmed all our defenses and prevention strategies against the unthinkable. For one thing, another one of those highly contagious, flu-like viruses got loose in China, and before we realized it, it had swept around the world, spreading death and economic disruption everywhere it went. Already weakened by extreme debt and insane policies, more and more countries saw their production centers shut down as they waged a desperate struggle against the disease.
Meanwhile, disagreement over oil production and pricing policies drove Russia and China into a battle that forced world oil prices down and bankrupted many small American oil producers. Then the economies of several of the countries on which the U.S. depended as a source of bail-out loans collapsed. On top of all that, as a result of America's inflate-or-die economic policies, the banks found themselves starved for cash for short term loans that forced continued printing of counterfeit money, and the market crashed. It was a long predicted event. The only thing economists didn't understand was how long it would take for their predictions to play out and how resilient the "Deficits Don't Matter" crowd could be.
It was necessary to explain the situation in which the world now finds itself to understand America's future employment prospects. I didn't even get to the part about advancing knowledge and technological progress rapidly making past skills and knowledge obsolete as we develop. What this means, of course, is that life will consist of constant learning and retraining from beginning to end if we expect to remain among the profitably employed.
It is an unappealing prospect in my opinion, and I haven't even touched upon the probability that humanity will breed itself into oblivion before we realize what is happening anyway, so welcome to today's world - the real world, forgotten man. Our leaders have no more plans for meeting our employment challenges than a puppy dog has.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.