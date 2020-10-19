Over the course of my lifetime, I have heard a lot of stupid and completely idiotic slogans and causes. The current movement to defund the police may be the stupidest and most idiotic of all.
What does "defund the police" look like? When pressed, the morons who propose it scream in your face, "You know!" "Kill All the f***ing pigs!" and "Burn the mother-f***er down!" and "Destroy it all and start over!" From that, we have to assume these people want the police to disappear and riots to fill the streets. And,blue-state governors and mayors are supporting this nonsense, along with Hollywood and the general media. Why would the power elites in this country altogether and in unison want to burn the country down? Why have they been trying to "fundamentally transform" this country for decades?
But don't you dare ask of them any of those questions, even gently. You will be ridiculed and harassed; you will be called a bigot and a racist. You will be slandered in the media by talking-head anchors on the ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and more. Dark questions will be asked about the rapes that were alleged to have been in your past by "several anonymous sources" who will never be identified. You will be attacked in the street and lose your job. Frivolous lawsuits will be filed against you to keep you tied up in court until you can no longer afford to defend yourself.
Who wants the police to disappear and who wants them to stay? According to polls taken over long periods of time, people who live in gated communities and can afford private security want the police to go away. People who rely on the police for their security want the police to stay. In fact, they want even more police and more strict enforcement of laws concerning crimes of all kinds.
Wait? What? You haven't heard any of that before? I don't suppose you get your news and information from any of the above-listed sources, do you? Maybe that's why you haven't ever heard any of what I said. You could look it up, if you had the time and inclination on the internet. I did, because I didn't believe what I was being told. Maybe you should consider looking things up for yourself, as well.
What is needed is better training in de-escalation and a body camera for every peace officer of every stripe. What is needed is for parents and elders to once again teach their children and grandchildren that you comply and then complain. You do not resist or attack a police officer for any reason. You do exactly as told by the officer. You will have the body cam as evidence if you have a complaint.
Attacking an officer who is armed and authorized to use deadly force is an excellent way to get shot and killed. And, deservedly so. Period. Any questions?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.