Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.