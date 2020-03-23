Although I am and have been a member of two unions – Cherokee County Retired Educators Association and Oklahoma Retired Educators Association – for years, and although these are not the first unions that I have been a member of, I am neither a fan of nor particularly a supporter of unions of most kinds.
There was a time beginning in the Industrial Revolution and all the way through the mid-20th century during which unions served the valuable purpose of corralling predatory industrial employment policies to serve not only the owners, but the workers as well. However, as the 1900s came to an end, unions had stopped serving the membership of those industries infiltrated. As a result of industrial union demands that were ruinous and abusive to employers, companies moved their operations and manufacturing overseas, where they were still able to turn a profit – which is, of course, why companies exist. And as a result, the unions destroyed millions of well-paying jobs in this country by forcing companies to move to other countries.
There are currently three business models used by unions that are adapted to the industries they now control. First is the auto/coal/industrial model that had basically priced itself out of the market through predatory practices. Second is the public-employer model, which now controls what the government pays and all hiring and firing practices. And the third is a modified public-employer model, which controls the public schools and has destroyed education by turning it into political and ideological indoctrination. This third model is the most insidious because it creates students who leave the school hating the U.S. and believing in socialism. None of these three models is sustainable over the long term, and all will eventually fall to the wayside as, and when, the public revolts against this process.
Barring a socialist takeover in this country, what I predict will happen – perhaps sooner rather than later – is that more and more of the companies returning to this country to avoid tariffs will move to right-to-work states and areas where deals between workers and companies can be reached amicably. This will further erode the power of unions to control industries. Also, sooner or later, Congress will be forced by the voters to invalidate the public-service unions, just as they did some years back with the VA.
For those who don’t know, the costs to pay workers and supply them with benefits eat up between 70 and 80 percent of all expenditures by employers, so when the numbers of those employed, and their wages and benefits go up sharply, so do the taxes needed to cover those costs. Firing half of the federal government, and making sure that half is union, would balance the budget and pay off the national debt in five years, and the government would probably operate better as well.
But once again, the unions that are the most serious threat are the teachers' unions, which have a stranglehold on our public schools and universities. Killing those unions would force teachers to either return to teaching, as they are supposed to be doing, or find employment elsewhere.
Once upon a time, unions were formed to protect workers and to demand a decent wage from employers. Now, there are hundreds, maybe thousands, of state and federal laws that protect workers in almost every way, and more being written every day, which makes most unions an extra, unnecessary burden. All the unions tend to do now is serve to enrich those who run the unions. I say let the unions die and may they rest in peace.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.