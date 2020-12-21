When is a protest peaceful? Easy answer to this question, right?
Obviously, it is peaceful when there’s no violence. However, that ignores the matter of conflict that is necessarily a part of protest. To protest, there must be an existing object, belief or action toward which one is expressing disapproval. Hence, the conflict. That element creates the possibility of a “peaceful” protest failing to meet the criteria of nonviolence.
The U.S. has a long history of protest dating to our genesis in the early days of rebellion against the king. An early example is the best-known event leading to the rebellion and subsequent war of revolution, the “Boston Tea Party” – that action where the “Sons of Liberty” boarded a vessel of commerce and destroyed the property of others in protest over taxation. One could say that was a peaceful protest; after all, it only involved a material product being destroyed, not violence toward an individual or group, and it made clear the disapproval of the participants.
The response, however, was clear, and the “king’s men” used intimidation of the citizenry to make their point. Action-reaction, but still, no violence – yet. They were unable to resolve the matter peacefully and the cry “no taxation without representation” was born. The Revolutionary War was the result of that failure, and the death and destruction followed.
The founders, including George Washington, understood that protest was sometimes necessary, so it was enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. However, Washington also understood peaceful protest was best, and when he led the response to the Whiskey Rebellion, he wrote: “The union of good men is a basis on which the security of our internal peace and the stability of our Government may safely rest. It will always prove an adequate rampart against the vicious and disorderly.” That statement was made in response to those who attended the protest with arms.
Fast forward to today, and much of the foment active at that time is prevalent today. The belief that “coastal liberals” don’t understand or appreciate those of us who live in the heartland continues to be expressed. The emergence of the modern “Tea Party” was an expression of that belief. However, the founders gave us a means to express disagreement and to resolve those conflicts peacefully. That action, too, is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and is called "elections." Washington provided the first and enduring expression of maintaining peaceful protest as a uniquely American action: the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next.
John Adams and Thomas Jefferson had great and serious disagreements on many topics. However, the election of Jefferson was, in no small measure, a response to the Whiskey Rebellion, when the folks in the rebellion became “Jeffersonian Democrats” and helped him win election in 1800. John Adams did not agree with the outcome, but he did follow the practice – not yet firmly embedded – of a peaceful transfer of power, and conceded the election. Every defeated president has done so, until now. That action has become a near sacred belief in political dogma and has served us well.
So, when is a protest peaceful? I think Washington said it best, and I cannot think of any way to improve on his observation other than to expand it to all people – not just men – “that “the union of good men (people of good will, both men and women of all races) is a basis on which the security of our internal peace and the stability of Government may safely rest.” No guns, no shouting. The refrain of this Christmas season seems apropos: “Peace on Earth, good will toward all.”
Robert Lee is a licensed clinical social worker, who practiced in community mental health after receiving degrees from UCO and OU. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation and currently resides in Tahlequah.
